Best smart plug Black Friday deals: Get connected from just $10

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Eufy Smart Plug Mini connected to a kitchen outlet.
Eufy

Smart plugs come with a variety of features, but their primary purpose is to upgrade your non-smart electronic devices with smart home capabilities. If you’re interested, you should check out the Black Friday deals on smart plugs that we’ve rounded up below, including what we think is the best offer that’s available for the shopping holiday. You’re going to have to act fast though — with smart plug Black Friday deals making them even cheaper than usual, shoppers will probably be buying them in bulk, so we expect stocks to run out quickly.

Best smart plug Black Friday deal

The TP-Link Tapo Smart Plug Mini on a white background.
TP-Link

The TP-Link Tapo Mini is one of the most affordable options for smart plugs in the market, but it doesn’t sacrifice features to keep its cost low. Once it’s set up, you can create schedules and timers for the electronic devices that are plugged into it, or turn them on or off manually through the Tapo app. You can also use voice commands for these functions, as the smart plug is compatible with smart home platforms such as Google Home, Apple Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Samsung’s SmartThings, and the digital assistants that are associated with each of them. You’ll get all of these features for a very low price of $10 for Black Friday, following a $10 discount from Best Buy on the TP-Link Tapo Mini’s original price of $20.

Other smart plug Black Friday deals we love

Wemo Mini Smart Plug near kitchen counter.
WeMo

In addition to the basic functions that you would expect from a smart plug, some models have additional features such as compatibility with smart home hubs and the option to monitor usage to help save energy. There are even some smart plugs that can be used outside! There are lots of models to choose from, so to help you decide quickly while the discounts are still available, we’ve rounded up some of the best smart plug Black Friday deals that you can find online right now. Hurry up with your purchase because these offers may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

  • TP-Link Kasa (2-Pack) —
  • TP-Link Tapo Outdoor —
  • GE Cync Outdoor —
  • TP-Link Tapo Mini (3-Pack) —
  • WeMo Smart Plug —
  • Wyze Plug (2-Pack) —
  • Sonoff S31 (4-Pack) —
  • Philips Hue Smart Plug —

