Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods and more

Black Friday is over, and the Cyber Monday deals are now starting to appear. Consider this your last chance to take home a new laptop or tablet, some smart home kit, or even must-have kitchen appliances on the cheap. But with thousands of discounts still floating around, trying to find savings on products worth buying, can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, you’re in right place: Our up-to-date list of the best Cyber Monday deals, as they emerge.

10 best Cyber Monday deals

We sifted through thousands of offers to curate a list of ten of the Cyber Monday deals available today, perfect for people who don’t know what they’re after but also don’t want to be missing out on the price-cutting action. These are all steep discounts on must-have tech and services — vetted by our trusted editors who have hundreds of years of experience testing and reviewing products between them — so rest assured you’re getting a great deal on a top product.

Best Cyber Monday deals — TVs

75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV — $570, was $800

Best Buy’s offer on this 75-inch LG TV tops the list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals. It can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and can upscale standard HD and Full HD content into the stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. Our one gripe with the G UP7300PUC is that it only has two HDMI slots, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5.

Best Cyber Monday deals — Laptops

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $749, was $999

One of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available at the moment. This particular model, which usually retails for $999 but is on sale for $749, features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 SSD. It also has a 13.3-inch 1080p display and comes with Windows 11 right out of the box. As far as Dell laptop deals go, this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while and one anyone in the market for this particular machine can’t afford to miss.

Best Cyber Monday deals — Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones — $348, was 400

When we say best Cyber Monday headphone deals, this is really what we mean: Best Buy has knocked a massive $52 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones, dropping them down to their lowest-ever price of $348. That’s an incredible price to pay for what are hands-down the best wireless headphones on the shelves, offering top-tier sound, excellent comfort, and impressive noise-canceling. They deliver the perfect blend of sonic isolation and wireless convenience.

Best Cyber Monday deals — Earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case — $199, was $249

You already know about the AirPods Pro 2. These puppies are sweat-resistant, offer active noise-canceling to block out background sound, and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $159 — topping our list of the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals. Be quick, though: Stock can run out at any second.

Best Cyber Monday deals — Tablets

Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $559, was $599

A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.

Best Cyber Monday deals — Appliances

Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer — $50, was $60

Anyone looking for an affordable air fryer to crisp up leftover fries and tots, bake some fresh salmon for dinner, or creating gourmet hot wings for the big game should look no further than the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer, which is down from $60 to just $30 at Best Buy right now — hands-down one of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals we’ve seen. Best of all, the tray is dishwasher-safe (unlike most high-priced options) so you don’t even really need to clean up after using it.

Best Cyber Monday deals — Smart Home

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $15, was $40

It may not be the latest model, but the puck-shaped Amazon Echo Dot does everything the newer model does and it’s a fan favorite because it’s smaller and more discreet. It’s also the cheapest standalone Echo smart speaker you can buy at $20, down from the standard $40 and can be hooked up to an existing speaker for improved audio. Throw it in a drawer, leave it on the sideboard, or take it to a friends house, it’s can do anything.

