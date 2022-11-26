Best Cyber Monday Deals 2022: Laptops, TVs, AirPods and more

Black Friday is over, and the Cyber Monday deals are now starting to appear. Consider this your last chance to take home a new laptop or tablet, some smart home kit, or even must-have kitchen appliances on the cheap. But with thousands of discounts still floating around, trying to find savings on products worth buying, can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, you’re in right place: Our up-to-date list of the best Cyber Monday deals, as they emerge.
- Amazon: Huge discounts on laptops, Echo devices, and tablets
- Best Buy: Your destination for sales on super-sized TVs
- Dell: Unbeatable discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, and more
- Gamestop: Cheap video games, console accessories and monitors
- HP: Gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, and printers from $129
- Kohl’s: Home decor, clothing and kitchen appliance steals
- Lowe’s: Up to 60% off appliances like refrigerators and decor
- Staples: Save big on laptops, home office hardware and supplies
- Target: Tons of cheap kitchen appliances and stocking-fillers
- Walmart: Great for laptops, and is restocking PS5 and Xbox Series X
10 best Cyber Monday deals
We sifted through thousands of offers to curate a list of ten of the Cyber Monday deals available today, perfect for people who don’t know what they’re after but also don’t want to be missing out on the price-cutting action. These are all steep discounts on must-have tech and services — vetted by our trusted editors who have hundreds of years of experience testing and reviewing products between them — so rest assured you’re getting a great deal on a top product.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $25, was $50
- Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker — $37, was $70
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020) — $80, was $100
- Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $129, was $289
- Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker — $130, was $180
- Eufy RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum — $140, was $230
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven — $160, was $230
- Apple AirPods Pro — $169, was $249
- Apple Watch SE — from $239, was from $279
- 50-inch Insignia F30 4K TV — $300, was $450
Best Cyber Monday deals — TVs
75-inch LG UP7300PUC 4K TV — $570, was $800
Best Buy’s offer on this 75-inch LG TV tops the list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals. It can access all the leading streaming services out of the box like Disney+ and can upscale standard HD and Full HD content into the stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. Our one gripe with the G UP7300PUC is that it only has two HDMI slots, so you’ll want to invest in an HDMI splitter if you’re wanting to hook up a set-top box and other accessories, like a PS5.
More Cyber Monday TV Deals
- 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV — $250, was $350
- 50-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV — $300, was $450
- 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600
- 70-inch LG NanoCell 75-Series 4K TV — $750, was $1,200
- 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,500
- 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,300
- 65-inch Sony A80J OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,300
Best Cyber Monday deals — Laptops
Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $749, was $999
One of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 is also one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals available at the moment. This particular model, which usually retails for $999 but is on sale for $749, features an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512 SSD. It also has a 13.3-inch 1080p display and comes with Windows 11 right out of the box. As far as Dell laptop deals go, this is one of the best we’ve seen in a while and one anyone in the market for this particular machine can’t afford to miss.
More Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- Asus Chromebook C223 — $135, was $250
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $200, was $290
- Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop — $350, was $569
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop — $600, was $800
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900
- Apple MacBook Air — $850, was $1,000
Best Cyber Monday deals — Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones — $348, was 400
When we say best Cyber Monday headphone deals, this is really what we mean: Best Buy has knocked a massive $52 off the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones, dropping them down to their lowest-ever price of $348. That’s an incredible price to pay for what are hands-down the best wireless headphones on the shelves, offering top-tier sound, excellent comfort, and impressive noise-canceling. They deliver the perfect blend of sonic isolation and wireless convenience.
More Cyber Monday Headphone Deals
- Sony WH-CH710N — $78, was $180
- Apple AirPods Pro — $159, was $249
- Beats Studio 3 — $170, was $350
- Sennheiser Momentum 3 — $245, was $400
- Bose QuietComfort 45 — $279, was $329
- Apple AirPods Max — $429, was $549
Best Cyber Monday deals — Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe Case — $199, was $249
You already know about the AirPods Pro 2. These puppies are sweat-resistant, offer active noise-canceling to block out background sound, and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $159 — topping our list of the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals. Be quick, though: Stock can run out at any second.
More Cyber Monday Earbuds Deals
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $79, was $150
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $100, was $170
- Beats Studio Buds — $100, was $150
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 — $120, was $150
- Bose Sport Earbuds — $149, was $179
- Powerbeats Pro — $150, was $250
- Apple AirPods (3rd gen) — $150, was $180
- Sony WF-1000XM4 — $248, was $280
Best Cyber Monday deals — Tablets
Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $559, was $599
A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit.
More Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
- Amazon Fire HD 8 — $45, was $90
- Amazon Fire HD 10 — $75, was $150
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) — $100, was $150
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids — $120, was $200
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — $300, was $430
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $499, was $650
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro — $750, was $800
Best Cyber Monday deals — Appliances
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer — $50, was $60
Anyone looking for an affordable air fryer to crisp up leftover fries and tots, bake some fresh salmon for dinner, or creating gourmet hot wings for the big game should look no further than the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer, which is down from $60 to just $30 at Best Buy right now — hands-down one of the best Cyber Monday air fryer deals we’ve seen. Best of all, the tray is dishwasher-safe (unlike most high-priced options) so you don’t even really need to clean up after using it.
More Cyber Monday Appliance Deals
- Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker — $37, was $70
- Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker — $50, was $100
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6Qt) — $60, was $120
- Ninja Professional Food Processor — $80, was $100
- Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker — $100, was $150
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven — $160, was $230
- Ninja Foodi Ultimate Power Blender — $180, was $230
Best Cyber Monday deals — Smart Home
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $15, was $40
It may not be the latest model, but the puck-shaped Amazon Echo Dot does everything the newer model does and it’s a fan favorite because it’s smaller and more discreet. It’s also the cheapest standalone Echo smart speaker you can buy at $20, down from the standard $40 and can be hooked up to an existing speaker for improved audio. Throw it in a drawer, leave it on the sideboard, or take it to a friends house, it’s can do anything.
More Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals
- Blink Mini Indoor Camera (2-Pack) — $40, was $65
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) — $60, was $110
- Ring Video Doorbell — $80, was $100
- Ring Floodlight Cam — $200, was $250
