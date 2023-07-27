 Skip to main content
Best Paramount Plus deals: Get your first month free

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

Paramount Plus may be smaller than other streaming services but it’s still one that’s worth checking out. It’s the home of many big franchises like Star Trek and South Park, as well as movies such as the Scream franchise and Top Gun Maverick. There are also original shows like Yellowstone to captivate your interest. With a growing library made up of content from CBS, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon and Nick Jr, now is a great time to sign up. But who wants to pay right from the start? That’s why we’ve taken a look at the best Paramount Plus deals available today. While the T-Mobile offer providing it for subscribers for a whole year for free is over, there are still ways to enjoy a month entirely for free. Here’s what you need to know.

How to sign up to Paramount Plus for free for a month

Generally, Paramount Plus releases codes on a regular basis to entice you into signing up to watch a particular new show. Such promotions have been seen for the new season of Fatal Attraction and right now, you can enjoy a month free thanks to the new season of Joe Pickett. It’s smart to see what’s new on Paramount Plus to see if now is a good time to sign up for that free month.

Right now, all you need to do is enter the code PICKETT when signing up on the Paramount Plus website. By doing so, the standard seven-day free trial converts to a full month so you have plenty more time to check out what Paramount Plus has to offer.

Alternatively, try entering the code TARGET30 for 30 days of Paramount Plus for free. It’s in conjunction with Target and many people have reported that the code does not expire, so you can keep using it to extend your trial indefinitely. While we wouldn’t rely on it, just using it once works out as a pretty sweet deal.

How to get a discount on a Paramount Plus subscription

If you’re a student you can enjoy 25% off a Paramount Plus Essential monthly subscription. To do so, you simply need to verify your student credentials. You’ll need to be a college or university student currently enrolled at an accredited, Title IV higher education institution to qualify.

How to use your Amazon Prime account to access Paramount Plus

If you already subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a week’s trial of Paramount Plus via the Amazon Prime Video Paramount Plus website. It might not be any longer than the standard free trial but it works separately. That means if you’ve already used the standard free trial, you can benefit from an extra week for free. If there’s a particular show to binge-watch, this can be a useful method to do so.

How to save on your Paramount Plus annual subscription

Not as good as free but still a valid option if you’re in it for the long term (and still lamenting the end of the T-Mobile deal), if you head to the Paramount Plus site, you can enjoy some discounts for extended subscriptions. Anyone who signs up for the Paramount Plus Essential plan for a year pays just $50 while the Premium plan costs $100. It works out as cheaper than subscribing on a monthly basis.

However you save, it’s worth checking out Paramount Plus. It offers more than 40,000 episodes and movies, along with exclusive originals and even live sports like NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League soccer tournament.

