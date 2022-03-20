The best floodlight cameras for added security

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Do you ever hear animals moving around in your backyard or car alarms going off at all hours of the night? Then it might be time for a floodlight camera to increase your home's security. Floodlight cameras provide clear video surveillance, powerful light and sirens, and two-way audio options. If the lights don't scare off intruders, the sirens or your voice will.

It's unclear whether outdoor floodlight cameras have a profound effect on deterring unwanted activity, but they will definitely help you have increased peace of mind. They offer more features and are more visible than a traditional security camera. Plus, you'll now have a better view around your home and more ways to interact with what's going on.

Like any other smart home product, there are many choices to pick from. We've listed the best floodlight cameras available for you in various categories. Check them out below.

Arlo Pro 3

Best of the Best

Read our in-depth review Pros Weatherproof, wire-free cameras

High quality 2K video

Smart A.I. features

Simple to install and use

Easy upgrade for existing Arlo owners Cons Minor performance issues with multiple 2K streams

Advanced features require subscription

The best option on our list today is the Arlo Pro 3. It has some of the best video quality of any floodlight camera on the list, and it pairs that with HDR to give you a crystal-clear image. It also has a 160-degree field of view.

One of the other best features of the Arlo camera is that it works seamlessly with any smart home integration, including Homekit and IFTTT, which is nearly unheard of. It can detect people, animals, cars, and packages with its auto-tracking feature. This means Arlo provides fewer false alarms than other security camera brands.

Of course, there are some downsides to the Arlo Pro 3. While it only costs $250, it doesn't feature local storage recording. You're forced to pay between $3 and $15 monthly for cloud recording storage plans. Its siren also isn't the loudest here on the list.

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Honorable Mention

Read our in-depth review Pros Excellent video quality

Great motion tracking

A powerful companion app

No subscription required Cons Hardwired only

Only 8GB of internal storage (no cloud option)

While we feel the Arlo is the best camera to buy for its features, the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is no slouch. It's actually what we'd suggest to most people searching for more outdoor security — unless, of course, you're in a Homekit ecosystem.

The Eufy floodlight also features 2K resolution with a pan and tilt adjustable angle, but the camera can adjust an impressive full 360 degrees. It can also auto-track people and give you smart alerts about them.

Unfortunately, there are a couple of drawbacks to the Eufy cam that we need to discuss. First off, it doesn't work with Homekit, only Alexa and Assistant. Secondly, the Eufy floodlight has a $300 retail price but offers free local storage — yet no 24/7 recording. So, while you may pay a bit more upfront, you save money if you intend to keep recordings to a microSD card.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Hard-Wired Option

Read our in-depth review Pros Adjustable mounting

Has color night vision

Has 3D motion detection

Loud two-way talk with noise cancellation

Customizable motion zones Cons Needs subscription for full features

No local storage

Lights are not replaceable

Last on our list is the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, which should also get the award for the most extended. Ring offers a wired floodlight option with its camera that allows power to come to the camera without worrying about (re)charging batteries.

The Ring floodlight camera can detect people in 1080p resolution inside its 140-degree field of vision. It also has the loudest siren of any camera on this list and a decent zoom level of 8x.

Ring retails around $280, with a monthly fee between $3 and $10. Unfortunately, it only integrates with Amazon Alexa, which isn't much of a surprise considering Amazon owns Ring.

One thing to note with Ring is that the company offers a Pro and Plus version of its floodlight wired cameras. They are very similar but have slight differences in features. For one, the Plus is about $70 less expensive than the Pro version. The Pro version features better audio, motion detection, and wi-fi capability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are floodlights good for security? Floodlight cameras are better than standard security cameras when it comes to adding security around your home's exterior. This is because they have extra features, such as bright lights and sirens, that deter unwanted intruders. Whats the difference between Ring Floodlight Plus and Pro? The two are similar, but the Pro has higher specs and a slightly higher price point than the Plus version. How far can the floodlight cam see? Distance is not normally stated when looking at floodlight cameras' specs. Companies instead show the field of view and if the cameras can move remotely.

If you're in the market for a better way to protect your yard, a floodlight cam may be the way to go. Our top choices include those by Arlo or Eufy, but more options are available depending on your specific needs and smart home ecosystem.

