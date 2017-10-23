The best cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

A cheap laptop isn’t the same as a poorly made laptop. It doesn’t mean a hand-me-down laptop either, nor does it mean a knockoff brand or a used computer from a thrift store. What budget laptops do mean are affordable, new computers that get the job done without digging too deep into your pockets.

While high-end models tend to get the glitz and marketing pictures, and gaming laptops may draw oohs and aahs from your friends, many brands also release another set of laptops with lesser specs that sell at affordable prices. Asus, in particular, is known for this — and the Asus Zenbook UX330UA may be the best budget-friendly laptop ever produced.

Our pick

Asus Zenbook UX330UA

Why you should buy this: it’s fast, portable, affordable — and it even has a 256GB solid state drive.

Who’s it for: Everyone except gamers.

How much it will cost: $700

Why we picked the Asus Zenbook UX330UA

Asus has long been a top competitor in the budget space, but over the last five years the company has upped its quality, resulting in fantastic systems across a range of prices. The Zenbook line has become the flagship, and the Asus UX330UA — available for $750 (and often a bit less than that, on sale) — is the best value yet.

You might not expect quality from a laptop that barely costs more than a new iPhone 8 Plus, but this Zenbook is a pleasant surprise. Its metal, unibody chassis is barely more than six-tenths of an inch thick, and its overall weight is around three pounds.

Better still, the laptop is a real pleasure to use. Its has an excellent keyboard — one of the best on any 13-inch laptop, in fact. It also offers a spacious touchpad and a 1080p non-touch display with a matte coating that nearly eliminates glare. This isn’t a 2-in-1, so you won’t be swinging the Zenbook UX330UA’s display around for use as a tablet, but its focus on conventional use helps Asus offer this system’s excellent design at a budget price.

And the Zenbook UX330UA won’t leave you stranded when you’re on the move. It has a large, 54-watt-hour battery, which in our testing delivered more than five and a half hours of battery life when browsing. An extra few hours can be squeezed out with more conservative use.

Weaknesses? Well, the configuration options are very limited. An alternative version with a more powerful processor and even higher resolution is technically available, but it tends to be hard to find given Asus doesn’t offer made-to-order laptops. The standard configuration is the only configuration. Other than that, there’s nothing to complain about. The Asus Zenbook UX330UA is good or great in all important metrics, which is why we gave it our Editors’ Choice award. It’s not just one of the best budget laptops. It’s among the best laptops at any price.

The best Chromebook

Acer Chromebook 15

Why you should buy this: It’s extremely affordable, yet still quick.

Who’s it for: Those who want a very basic, but still enjoyable, PC.

How much it will cost: $200 to $350

Why we picked the Acer Chromebook 15

Chromebooks — laptops that run Google’s Chrome OS — have become a popular budget laptop over the last few years, and we quite like them at Digital Trends. The Acer Chromebook 15 is a great example of their strengths. It has a 1080p display, fast Intel processor, and plenty of memory, all starting at $200. No Windows notebook comes close to touching its value.

If you’re looking for a budget laptop, Chromebooks are a good choice. But these systems rarely sell for north of $500, with the obvious exception of Google’s Chromebook Pixel, which is too niche for us to recommend. The price brings limitations, of course. You won’t find a Chromebook with a quad-core processor, a fast solid state drive, or an optional discrete GPU.

Still, the Chromebook 15 is well equipped for the category. The base model has 1,366 × 768-pixel resolution, 2GB of RAM, and a 16GB solid state drive. That’s good for $200, but we recommend going at least for the $280 upgrade. It has a 1080p display, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. Upgrading to the $350 model affords you a 32GB solid state drive.

Aside from its price, the Acer Chromebook 15’s success is due to its Intel Celeron 3205U dual-core processor. Unlike many other Celeron chips, this one is based on the same Broadwell architecture used in Intel’s 6th-generation Core brand. Though its clock speed is less than even a Core i3, it’s still quick — and much quicker than the average notebook sold for $300 or less.

The downside? Well, it’s not the most portable system, as the 15-inch display might suggest. You’ll also have to get used to ChromeOS. It’s not as functional as Windows, and works best when you have an active internet connection.

The best for gaming

Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

Why you should buy this: It offers solid gaming performance for less than $1,000.

Who’s it for: Gamers, and only gamers.

How much it will cost: Starts at $950

Why we picked the Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming

In late 2015, we reviewed the Dell Inspiron 15 7000, expecting it to be a typical mid-range laptop. Instead, it turned out to be a gaming powerhouse despite its $800 price tag. Since then, Dell has appropriately changed the name to the Inspiron 15 Gaming.

Hardware is paramount in a gaming laptop, and that’s where the Inspiron 15 Gaming stands out. Though it’s affordable, the system crams in an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor alongside 8GB of memory and a GTX 1050Ti graphics card. This combination is more than enough to power modern games at the laptop’s native 1080p resolution and high-detail settings. Less demanding titles, such as Battlefield 1 and Heroes of the Storm, can easily be enjoyed with most of the eye candy turned on.

Dell hasn’t compromised the design in pursuit of performance, however. Though it looks basic, the Inspiron 15 Gaming is about as solid as any other mid-range, 15-inch notebook. It has a large, enjoyable keyboard, a spacious touchpad, and plenty of connectivity. A 4K display is optional, but we recommend against it — the GTX 1050Ti performs better when paired with a 1080p screen. And, of course, going 4K adds hundreds to the price.

You can find a few other laptops with an Nvidia GTX 1050Ti for around $800, but you’ll find none that offer better performance without compromising the overall user experience.

The best for work

Dell XPS 13

Why you should buy this: It’s slick, stylish, and robust.

Who’s it for: Business travelers, anyone who needs a reliable performer for less than $1,000.

How much it will cost: Starts at $800

Why we picked the Dell XPS 13

Business laptops and budget laptops are often mutually exclusive categories. People who buy work systems tend to expect a fast processor, good battery life, and amazing build quality — which quickly inflates the price. The Dell XPS 13 is an exception to the rule.

Though available for as little as $800, the XPS 13 is an excellent all-around performer. It’s lightweight, quick, and features excellent battery life. It’ll keep up with you no matter where you are — in the office or on the road. It’s one of our favorite laptops for a reason, it’s well-built, durable, and gets the job done.

The XPS 13 also has a number of configuration options available, offering the latest 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processors on the top-end options, and quick, reliable Core i3 and i5 options on the entry-level models. If you just need a laptop for Microsoft Office and emails, the Core i3 option is the least expensive and still provides everything you’ll need to get some work done on the go. No matter the configuration the XPS 13 is a reliable workhorse.

Should you buy now, or wait?

Intel’s 8th-generation Core processors have recently started to show up in new laptops, but they likely won’t appear in most affordable models until early 2018, or even later.

The 8th-generation chips are definitely quicker than their 7th-generation siblings, but those gains were achieved by cramming more cores into the processors, which means we’ll see quad-core Core i7 chips in much smaller laptops than we have in the past. That’s great news for anyone in the market for a mid-range laptop, but on the budget end, it’s unlikely we’ll see those 8th-generation chips trickle down without seeing prices rise to compensate. Now’s as good a time as any to buy a budget laptop.

How do we test laptops?

We judge laptops on a wide variety of factors including processor, hard drive, and graphics performance, battery life, and display quality. We test these components with objective tools, rather than trying to rely on our subjective impressions. For more information on our test procedures, check out our full guide to how we test laptops.

