Finding a laptop for less than $1,000 isn’t as hard as it used to be, but finding a good laptop for less than $1,000 is still tricky. In that price range you have to be careful, because each manufacturer prioritizes different features over others in order to keep costs down. Some might offer a powerful CPU on the cheap, but skimp on build quality. Others might spring for a sleek, solid chassis and settle for a sub-par processor. It’s about finding the right balance for your needs, and doing a lot of research. Luckily, we’ve done most of that research for you and compiled a list of the best laptops under $1,000, here they are.

Our Pick: Dell XPS 13

First up is, you guessed it, the XPS 13. One of our favorite laptops at any price, the XPS 13 offers an excellent balance of processing power, longevity, and build quality. Plus, there are two models under $1,000. One starts at just $800, and features an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It’s not a bad choice, but for an extra $150 you get an Intel Core i5 and 8GB of RAM — an upgrade you should definitely consider. That extra horsepower will go a long way in a couple years when your XPS is starting to show its age.

Best Value: Asus ZenBook UX330UA

If you’re willing to compromise a bit on premium build quality, the Asus ZenBook UX330UA is an excellent choice, and our pick for best laptop way under $1,000. It starts at just $700, and for that price you still get a 7th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That’s already a great deal, but you can get a hefty upgrade for just an extra $50. For $750, you’ll get an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. That upgrade means your Zenbook will outclass nearly every other laptop in this price category. Those 8th-generation processors offer a substantial performance boost, even during everyday use. It’s definitely with the extra investment, and you’ll still end up saving money overall.

Best Chromebook: Samsung Chromebook Pro

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Speaking of saving money, maybe you don’t quite need all that extra horsepower. If you just need a device for checking email, writing papers, or just reading Reddit while on the go, the Samsung Chromebook Pro is a compelling little device. Starting at just $500, the Samsung Chromebook Pro is a 2-in-1 running Google’s Chrome OS. It’s a little limited, in that you’ll only be able to run web apps and the occasional Android app on it, but as a value is hard to beat. It performs well during everyday use, it has a battery that will see you through most of a workday, and it’s the thinnest, lightest laptop on this list.

Best Gaming Laptop: Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Maybe you’re looking for something with a bit more power. Just a few years ago it would’ve been unthinkable that you could find a laptop under $1,000 with graphics card powerful enough to run the latest games without turning the detail settings way, way down. The Inspiron 15 Gaming is something of a novelty in that regard. Starting at just $700, it features an Intel Core i5 processor, a 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card with Max-Q design. That last bit just means it’s quiet, and runs a little cooler. Still, during our time with the Inspiron 15 we were consistently impressed by its robust gaming performance — even if we were underwhelmed by its display quality.

At this price range though, you simply won’t find a better gaming laptop. The Inspiron 15 Gaming is without peer when it comes to gaming performance on a budget.

Best 2-in-1: Surface Pro

Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Sometimes a typical laptop just doesn’t cut it. If you need a reliable stylus or a mobile workstation with a creative side, the Surface Pro is your best bet under $1,000. Starting at $800, the latest Surface Pro features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage space. It’s a modest performer, but the touchscreen and stylus — which will run you an extra $100 — more than makes up for it. As a 2-in-1 with best-in-class handwriting recognition and Windows Ink, it’s a versatile mobile workstation with features you won’t find elsewhere, at least not at this price. For that reason, it’s hard to beat if you’re looking for something ultra-mobile and stylus-friendly.