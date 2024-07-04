 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is selling this Lenovo laptop for just $150 today

By
Lenovo

The back-to-school season is just a couple of weeks away, and we’ll have our sights set on all kinds of Best Buy deals as they roll in. For now though, there are still plenty of great laptop deals to sort through, and one of them is actually a Best Buy exclusive: While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to take home the Lenovo 14-inch Ideapad 1 for only $150. That’s $100 off its normal selling price. 

Why you should buy the Lenovo Ideapad 1

This time of year is one of the best times to invest in a new laptop. Most companies know that student laptop deals are going to be at the top of many shoppers’ back-to-school essentials, and the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is an ideal PC for word processing, browsing the web, and taking an online course or two. The 14-inch screen uses Lenovo’s SuperBright technology in addition to a matte coating to preserve colors and contrast in the movies, shows, and games you decide to play on the Ideapad 1. And while the pixel count only tops out at 1366 x 768, that’s still an HD display. 

As far as processing power, the Ideapad 1 is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU with Intel UHD Graphics. These core peripherals run off 4GB of RAM, with up to 128GB of internal storage available. The latter should be enough bytes to store word docs, PDFs, and other important files, though you may want to invest in an external drive to add additional storage. 

On a full charge, you should get about 10 hours of battery life. That should be enough life for a full day of classes, but we do recommend bringing your charger with you just in case. Last but not least is ports, and the Ideapad 1 contains several USB connections, HDMI, an SD card reader, and 3.5mm auxiliary for hooking up headphones.

Lenovo laptop deals are just about everywhere you look, but this is definitely one of the best pre-back-to-school offers we’ve seen. For a limited time, save $100 when you purchase the Lenovo 14-inch Ideapad 1 from Best Buy!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best gaming laptop 4th of July deals
Razer Blade 15 lifestyle image on desk

If you're on the hunt for gaming laptop deals, you won't want to miss 4th of July sales. The good news is that you can already start your shopping, as various retailers have rolled out their discounts for the holiday. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, in order to make sure that you're able to secure the savings. To help you out, we've rounded up our favorite gaming laptop 4th of July deals below, with choices ranging from budget-friendly devices to top-of-the-line machines. Compare these with gaming PC 4th of July deals before you click any checkout buttons.
MSI Bravo 15 -- $750, was $1,000

The MSI Bravo 15 is a budget-friendly gaming laptop that won't have issues running the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that's recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device features a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it offers ample storage space for several AAA titles with its 512GB SSD.

Read more
Best gaming PC 4th of July deals: prebuilt gaming PCs for under $500
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

The 4th of July is an excellent time to shop gaming PC deals, as there are discounts on everything from budget-friendly machines to top-of-the-line CPUs. There's an overwhelming number of gaming PC 4th of July deals out there though, so if you need recommendations to help narrow down your choices, we've gathered our top picks right here. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains. If you're exploring the more mobile side of gaming tech, check out gaming laptop 4th of July deals too.
HP Victus 15L -- $490, was $790

The HP Victus 15L is a a budget gaming PC that will still be able to run the best PC games without any trouble. It's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough for the purpose, though you'll have to dial down on the graphics settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming PC offers a 256GB SSD, and a total of nine USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and back for all of your accessories.

Read more
Lenovo 4th of July sale means savings on laptops and gaming PCs
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 top down view showing logo.

Known for lines like the ThinkPad and Legion, Lenovo is a pretty big deal when it comes to computing equipment. Right now, for the 4th of July (or maybe as a competitor to Prime Day deals, coming soon) Lenovo is having their "Black Friday in July" sale. Whatever the occasion or meaning behind the name, these deals do mean great savings for you. Tap the button below to shop them for yourself and get the right product for you. If you're a little overwhelmed, however, you can also keep reading to see the best deals in the sale, which include some of the very best Lenovo laptops. Check out general 4th of July laptop deals if you're not committed to Lenovo. If you only care about gaming performance, check out 4th of July gaming laptop deals and 4th of July gaming PC deals.

What you should buy in the Lenovo 4th of July sale
If you want to start with a Lenovo classic, consider checking out their ThinkPad line. This puts the laptop down to just $699 from $2,369, saving you $1,670. It's made, at least in part, from recycled materials and with eye health and safety in mind. This laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO processor, has an integrated AMD Radeon 660M graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It has a 14-inch WUXGA display and 1080p webcam. If you're looking for an upgrade, check out this instead. It's down to $899 from $2,949 (a savings of $2,050), has 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and is designed to be a mid-level mobile worker's computer.

Read more