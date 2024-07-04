Best Buy is selling this Lenovo laptop for just $150 today

The back-to-school season is just a couple of weeks away, and we’ll have our sights set on all kinds of Best Buy deals as they roll in. For now though, there are still plenty of great laptop deals to sort through, and one of them is actually a Best Buy exclusive: While the sale lasts, you’ll be able to take home the Lenovo 14-inch Ideapad 1 for only $150. That’s $100 off its normal selling price.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Ideapad 1

This time of year is one of the best times to invest in a new laptop. Most companies know that student laptop deals are going to be at the top of many shoppers’ back-to-school essentials, and the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is an ideal PC for word processing, browsing the web, and taking an online course or two. The 14-inch screen uses Lenovo’s SuperBright technology in addition to a matte coating to preserve colors and contrast in the movies, shows, and games you decide to play on the Ideapad 1. And while the pixel count only tops out at 1366 x 768, that’s still an HD display.

As far as processing power, the Ideapad 1 is equipped with an Intel Celeron N4020 CPU with Intel UHD Graphics. These core peripherals run off 4GB of RAM, with up to 128GB of internal storage available. The latter should be enough bytes to store word docs, PDFs, and other important files, though you may want to invest in an external drive to add additional storage.

On a full charge, you should get about 10 hours of battery life. That should be enough life for a full day of classes, but we do recommend bringing your charger with you just in case. Last but not least is ports, and the Ideapad 1 contains several USB connections, HDMI, an SD card reader, and 3.5mm auxiliary for hooking up headphones.

Lenovo laptop deals are just about everywhere you look, but this is definitely one of the best pre-back-to-school offers we’ve seen. For a limited time, save $100 when you purchase the Lenovo 14-inch Ideapad 1 from Best Buy!