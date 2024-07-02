 Skip to main content
Best Buy discounted this HP gaming laptop from $800 to $550

The rear view of the HP Victus 15 gaming laptop.
HP laptop deals are always crossing our radar, but we seldom see the kind of markdowns that Best Buy is offering on one of the company’s best gaming laptops. For a limited time, you’ll be able to purchase the HP Victus 15.6-inch Full HD Gaming Laptop for only $550. That’s very cheap for a new PC, especially considering the fact that this model normally goes for $800.

Why you should buy the HP Victus laptop

Gaming is one of the most rigorous activities you can put a computer through. While this HP Victus model is on the lower end of the component spectrum, it still has the juice for AAA games on lower settings. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU with a Radeon RX 6550M GPU, you’ll have no issue blasting your way through round after round of 1080p online and non-network gameplay.

With 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, the Victus’ core peripherals have a solid amount of memory to work with; and you should have plenty of space to store game files, documents, pictures, and other files. Of course, if you need additional space, you can always take a look at some of the best SSD deals we found this week, and you can consider upgrading with some RAM deals.

Graphics are only as good as the screen they’re displayed on, right? In the case of the HP Victus, you’ll be working with a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display that supports refresh rates up to 144Hz. Even the most demanding action sequences will look slick and polished, and the Victus’ IPS screen ensures optimal performance from pretty much any viewing angle.

Additional features include HP Fast Charge, which gets your battery from zero to 50% in as little as 30 minutes; Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 support; and a terrific HD webcam. These kinds of Best Buy deals can disappear fast, so if you like what you’re reading, save yourself $250 and purchase the HP 15.6-inch Victus Full HD Gaming Laptop today!

