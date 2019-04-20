Digital Trends
Computing

Time to grow up! Four laptops for the office professional

These business machines can rival any consumer laptop in style and function

Mark Coppock
By

Finding the right laptop for work or business isn’t necessarily about opting for the nicest graphics cards (although those don’t hurt), or the most exuberant storage setup, or an industrious eight-core processor. It’s more about having a machine that can go with you wherever you need to be, can endure an entire flight on a single charge and — most importantly — doesn’t stop working when you need it most. The laptops outlined below cover all these bases and more, giving you strong hardware with a function-first approach.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme

The best business laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Why you should buy this: It’s the most powerful 15-inch business-oriented laptop on the market.

Who’s it for: Any business professional who needs speed to go with great support and durability.

What we thought of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme:

Few laptop lines are as iconic as the ThinkPad. If you spend most of your time in a conference room rather than a coffeehouse, then chances are you’re going to give some thought to picking up one ThinkPad or another. The best of those is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, a 15.6-inch laptop that offers the best mainstream components with the usual ThinkPad aesthetic, build quality, and support.

Prior to the X1 Extreme, the ThinkPad line depended on smaller laptops like the 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon to compete against larger business-class laptops. But the ThinkPad X1 Extreme changed that equation, bringing an 8th-generation, six-core Intel Core i7-8750H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with Max Q, to compete with the Dell XPS 15 and other mainstream laptops.

Toss in the ThinkPad line’s MIL-STD 810G certification promising superior durability, a gorgeous 4K display with high dynamic range (HDR), dual-storage options, enterprise-oriented service and support, and security options like the ThinkShutter webcam screen; that’s a laptop that’s perfect for the most demanding business buyers.

Read our full Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review

HP ZBook Studio

best business laptops zbook studio hero

The best work-station class laptop

Why you should buy this: It crams the power of a desktop workstation into a surprisingly portable package.

Who’s it for: Anyone who needs massive number-crunching and visualization power on the go.

What we thought of the HP ZBook Studio:

If you edit 4K video, design buildings, and use 3D modelling to develop products, then you need more processor and video power than you’ll find in your typical laptop. Chances are, you have a workstation desktop sitting in your office and you need something almost as powerful to take on the road. That’s where portable workstations come in, and the HP ZBook Studio is one of the best.

It all starts with a choice of true workstation-class components, including Intel Xeon processors and Nvidia Quadro graphics. These are optimized for applications like Adobe’s suite of creative apps, Revit, Navisworks, and Enscape for architects, and AutoCAD and Solidworks for engineers. Also, HP offers a 4K DreamColor display that’s incredibly bright at 600 nits and offers 100 percent Adobe RGB coverage and true 10-bit color.

All that is packed into a chassis that’s relatively light at 4.4 pounds and thin at 0.74 inches. That’s plenty of highly portable power, and given its high-end components, the ZBook Studio is reasonably priced as well.

Dell XPS 13

The best for road warriors

how dell fixed xps 13 biggest flaw ces 2019 display
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Why you should buy this: It’s one of the smallest 13-inch laptops you can buy, and one of our favorite all-round laptops.

Who’s it for: Anyone who needs the full power of a modern laptop but doesn’t want to be weighed down.

What we thought of the Dell XPS 13:

Dell’s XPS 13 isn’t exactly a “business-class” laptop, but Dell is no stranger to equipping enterprises. And if you’re looking for the smallest and lightest laptop you can carry around without sacrificing too much power or compatibility, the XPS 13 remains among our top choices.

The 2019 version is nearly perfect, with the last-generation’s poor webcam placement fixed without compromising the XPS 13’s tiny bezels. It’s not the class leader in screen-to-body ratio, but the XPS 13 remains the best if that’s your most important spec.

You can buy the XPS 13 with a fast 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and equip it with a choice of Full HD or 4K displays, and you’ll enjoy the excellent design and build quality and the stellar keyboard and touchpad.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 review

HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5

The best 2-in-1 for business users

best business laptops hp elitebook x360

Why you should buy this: You get all the advantages of a business-class laptop with the flexibility of a pen-enabled 2-in-1.

Who’s it for: Anyone who wants to draw and take notes — and relax with a little Netflix on the side.

What we thought of the HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5:

HP makes some of the best 360-degree convertible 2-in-1s you can buy, including our favorite, the Spectre x360 13. But sometimes you need business features that a consumer laptop just can’t provide, such as enhanced security and extra durability.

That’s exactly what the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 provides. You get the same 360-degree hinge that lets you flip the display around into tablet mode — perfect for inking with the included HP Active Pen — but with the added confidence afforded by MIL-STD-810G standards testing. Intel vPro support provides for enterprise remote management and security, as does a self-healing BIOS and HP Sure Run to protect from viruses.

Then, HP’s Sure View privacy screen lets you keep your information safe from onlookers. Combine that with the option of a superbright Full HD display, the most up-to-date components include 8th-gen Intel Core CPUs, and you have a 2-in-1 that your employer won’t object to put in your next budget.

Lenovo ThinkPad T480

The best budget business laptop

Lenovo 14" ThinkPad T480

Why you should buy this: It provides most of what you want from a ThinkPad, except the premium price.

Who’s it for: Anyone who loves the ThinkPad’s design and business chops but has a limited budget.

What we thought of the Lenovo ThinkPad T480:

We named the ThinkPad X1 Extreme as the best overall business laptop, but that’s a pricy option. If your budget comes in around $1,000, though, don’t give up hope; The ThinkPad T480 is an option that gives you most of what you love about a ThinkPad without the high price.

There’s all the usual ThinkPad design quality and aesthetic right down to the black chassis with red accents and the excellent keyboard, touchpad, and red TrackPoint. You’ll also enjoy the fast 8th-generation Intel CPUs, the full-size Ethernet port for quickly plugging into corporate networks, and solid battery life thanks to a whopping 72 watt-hours of capacity.

The ThinkPad T480 is a business-first option that will leave some money left over for other investments. You and your boss will thank us.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
chrome 69 user issues google update
Computing

Google Chrome will get a Reader Mode for distraction-free desktop browsing

If Google's testing of Reader Mode on the Chrome Canary desktop browser is successful, soon all Chrome users will gain access to this feature. Reader Mode strips away irrelevant content on a webpage for distraction-free browsing.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Fuse Chicken Titan Cable
Mobile

Charge and sync with the best Lightning cables for your iPhone or iPad

If you’re looking to replace a lightning cable, or in need of something a little longer or tougher, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 of our favorite cables for the iPhone and other iOS devices.
Posted By Simon Hill
best iphone deals unsplash
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for April 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for April 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Trash

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Best Vinyl Setups
Home Theater

Celebrate Record Store Day in style with the best vinyl setups

From simple and affordable to sleek and swanky, these are our recommendations for incredible vinyl setups that will allow you to listen to your favorite records with outstanding fidelity and take your collection to the next level.
Posted By Parker Hall
Smart Home fails USB Stick
Computing

Former student uses USB Killer device to fry $58,000 worth of college’s PCs

A former student used a USB Killer device to short circuit more than $58,000 of computers at a private New York college earlier this year. The student pled guilty to the charges and sentencing is scheduled to begin in August.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers
Computing

AMD Ryzen CPU prices get slashed ahead of Ryzen 3000 release

AMD's Ryzen CPUs have had their prices slashed as we edge towards the release of their third generation. Whether you're a gamer or someone who needs multi-threaded performance, there's a deal for everyone with some heavy discounts to take…
Posted By Jon Martindale
hp chromebook 15 numpad 2019 press
Computing

The number pad on HP’s Chromebook 15 makes spreadsheet work a breeze

HP's Chromebook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, a metal keyboard deck with full-size keys, and a dedicated number pad, making it the second Chromebook model, following Acer's Chromebook 715, to be suited for spreadsheet work.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Here's how you can download the best free music players for your Mac

Tired of your Mac's default music player? Take a look at our picks for the best free music players available for your Apple rig. Whether you're a casual listener or an audiophile, you're sure to find something that fits your needs here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Computing

Want to make calls across the internet for less? Try these great VOIP services

Voice over IP services are getting more and more popular, but there are still a few that stand above the pack. In this guide, we'll give you a few options for the best VOIP services for home and business users.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Civilization VI
Gaming

Transform into the ultimate leader with our tips and tricks for Civilization 6

Civilization VI offers both series veterans and total newcomers a lot to chew on from the get-go. Here are some essential starting tips to help you master the game's many intricacies.
Posted By Will Fulton
Ryzen APUs
Computing

AMD’s 2020 Ryzen CPUs could have a big boost in power efficiency

The sequel to AMD's Zen 2-based Ryzen 3000 CPUs is slated for a 2020 release and when it arrives, could leverage the new Zen 3 architecture to deliver impressive gains to performance and power efficiency.
Posted By Jon Martindale