Don’t buy a laptop for under $500 — unless it’s one of these

Looking for the best laptops under $500 can be a tricky process. There are a lot of these units on the market, and even a basic search on Amazon can produce a ton of results with a near-infinite number of configurations. Is this device worth the money? Am I purchasing out-of-date hardware? Will it end up moving slower than the smartphone in my pocket? Luckily for you, we did the investigative work.

Unfortunately, finding a laptop based on the most recent components priced under $500 is highly unlikely. You’re even lucky to discover a good deal based on previous-generation technology. For instance, Intel just unleashed its eighth-generation family of CPUs for laptops, but most of what you’ll find for under $500 are products based on older chips dating back to Intel’s third-generation lineup.

That said, buying a laptop with a processor launched at the end of 2015 isn’t exactly horrible (for now), and you’ll find a few scattered below sporting these sixth-generation chips. The clue to their age is in the CPU’s model number, such as the Core i3-7100U. The “7” indicates that it’s a seventh-generation chip, whereas the new Core i5-8250U is an eighth-generation model.

For our roundup, we split the laptop gold mine into two sections: Windows 10 and Chrome OS. There’s a huge fan base for each, and you’ll find models under $500 served up by popular manufacturers Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Samsung. First, let’s start with the best laptops under $500 packing Windows 10!

Traditional laptops

Acer Aspire E 15 (around $480) With this model, Acer is using Intel’s seventh-generation Core i3-7100U processor, but there’s also a version made available relying on the sixth-generation Core i5-6200U chip. The latter Core i5 CPU actually provides slightly better performance, but it’s a two-year-old chip whereas the Core i3 processor arrived last year. The performance difference between the two isn’t drastic, so you may want to weigh performance versus age when choosing this laptop. Outside the processor aspect, this Core i3-based model consists of a 15.6-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, 8GB of system memory (DDR4), and 1TB of storage via a 5,200RPM hard drive. The graphics are handled by Intel’s integrated HD Graphics 620 component, and can be exported through the built-in HDMI port. Other connectivity aspects include Wireless AC and Bluetooth 4.1, wired gigabit Ethernet networking, and four USB ports. The laptop weighs 5.27 pounds, and measures 15 x 10 x 1.1 inches. It also includes an 8x SuperMulti optical drive. Asus VivoBook F510UA ($499) This Windows 10-based VivoBook from Asus relies on Intel’s latest eighth-generation Core i5-8250U processor. It’s a quad-core chip with a base speed of 1.60GHz, and a boost speed of 3.40GHz. It includes Intel’s integrated UHD Graphics 620 component supporting 4K visuals, but that’s only supported through the laptop’s HDMI output. The built-in 15.6-inch screen can only handle a maximum resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. As for other hardware goodies, this laptop includes 8GB of system memory (DDR4), 1TB of storage on a 5,400RPM hard drive, and an SD card reader for additional storage. Networking is only handled by Wireless AC connectivity, and the remaining connectivity options are provided through three USB ports. This laptop even ships with a fingerprint scanner for password-free access to Windows 10. The VivoBook weighs 3.7 pounds, and measures 14.2 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches. Dell Inspiron 15 (around $450) Dell’s Inspiron-branded notebook is based on Intel’s seventh-generation Core i3-7100U dual-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. The graphics are handled by the chip’s integrated HD Graphics 620 component capable of 4K visuals, but the 15.6-inch touch-enabled screen only supports a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. Anything higher will need to be outsourced through the built-in HDMI port. Based on the specs, the laptop includes 8GB of system memory (DDR4), and a 1TB 5,400RPM hard drive. There’s no wired Ethernet connectivity, but the laptop supports Wireless AC networking (433Mbps), and Bluetooth 4.1. Other features consist of an SD card reader, three USB ports, and a cool “orchid” purple exterior. The speakers are fine-tuned with MaxxAudio by Waves. Dell’s laptop weighs 5.1 pounds, and measures 10.2 x 15.3 x 0.9 inches. HP Pavilion 17 (around $475) This Pavilion-branded laptop sports a 17.3-inch screen with a 1,600 x 900 resolution. It’s powered by Intel’s seventh-generation Core i5-7200U processor, and the chip’s integrated HD Graphics 620 component. It’s capable of 4K visuals only through a supported external display connected to the laptop’s HDMI port. Other ingredients thrown into the Pavilion mix include a mere 4GB of system memory (DDR4), 1TB of storage on a 5,200RPM hard drive, and a SuperMuti DVD/CD burner. There are three USB ports to handle your external devices, and an Ethernet port for wired networking. There’s no mention of wireless connectivity on the product page, but HP’s Pavilion 17 laptops typically include Wireless AC (867Mbps) and Bluetooth 4.2. This laptop weighs 7.2 pounds and measures 17.3 x 1.0 x 10.1 inches. Lenovo IdeaPad 320 (around $475) Here’s another 17.3-inch laptop for under $500, only it’s by Lenovo. This IdeaPad-branded model is based on Intel’s seventh-generation Core i3-7100U processor, and the chip’s integrated HD Graphics 620 component. The screen supports a maximum resolution of 1,600 x 900, which isn’t surprising given the targeted price point. There’s no touch-based input, but for the price, you get the added benefit of a fingerprint reader for password-free entry into Windows 10. Other ingredients baked into this laptop include a weird 6GB system memory configuration, indicating that it may include two memory slots packed with 2GB and 4GB sticks. For storage, you get a slow 5,200RPM hard drive with a 1TB capacity that’s complemented by an SD card reader. Other features include three USB ports, an Ethernet port, HDMI output, Wireless AC networking (867Mbps), and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. Lenovo’s IdeaPad is the heaviest of the group, weighing 7.1 pounds and measuring 16.5 x 11.5 x 1.0 inches.

Chromebooks