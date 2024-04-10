 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $745 on the Dell XPS 15 with 32GB of RAM until Friday

Jennifer Allen
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Consistently a great place for awesome laptop deals, Dell continues that trend with a huge $745 off the Dell XPS 15. Even better, this particular model has a massive 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core i9 processor, so it’s sure to be powerful. Usually costing $2,594, it’s down to $1,849 for a limited time so we’re here to take a quick look at what it has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15

From one of the best laptop brands around, the Dell XPS 15 is a great laptop for content creators, freelancers, or anyone who needs plenty of power. It has a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor teamed up with an impressive amount of RAM — 32GB in all. That’s double what you’d usually get with many other laptops at this price with a much more powerful processor too. It might not be the latest but there’s plenty of oomph here.

Alongside those core specs, the Dell XPS 15 also has 1TB of SSD storage so you won’t have any trouble finding space for all your files. There’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which is great for a fair amount of gaming on the move. For the display, there’s a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200. It has 500 nits of brightness while there are anti-glare properties. It also takes up very little excess room thanks to its InfinityEdge bezels which look great and cut down on bulk. That ensures a large 16:10 screen and 92.9% screen-to-body ratio. Well-suited for photography, it also has a full SD card slot for easy imports.

Made with premium materials, it’s durable yet lightweight thanks to its aluminum chassis. It also has an aerospace-inspired black carbon fiber palm rest while there’s a large and comfortable touchpad, and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large keycaps. As a highly portable desktop replacement, this Dell XPS 15 is perfect and one of the best laptops, all thanks to its power and well-thought out design. It offers up to 16 hours of battery life so it can easily cope with a busy working day.

Usually costing $2,594, a flash sale has dropped the Dell XPS 15 down to $1,849 so you save $745 when you buy it today. The deal won’t stick around for long so if it’s the model for you, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

