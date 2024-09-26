This Lenovo ThinkPad is down to $799 from $2,099

The Lenovo ThinkPad range often stands a head above other laptop deals going on thanks to being a reliable workhorse of a system for many business users. Right now you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 4 for $799. According to Lenovo, that works out as a huge discount of 61% off the usual price of $2,099. That’s a little unlikely, which isn’t entirely surprising given that Lenovo tends to have an overly optimistic estimated value system. However, whatever the true original price, $799 is still a great price for this laptop. Here’s what you need to know about it before you decide to buy. The 4-day sale ends today, so you haven’t got long left to enjoy the discount.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s

As one of the best laptop brands for anyone seeking reliable business laptops, you can trust anything Lenovo develops. With the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s, you get a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P processor, 16GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. More storage would definitely be a good thing here but for working on the move, it’s not a huge loss.

Elsewhere, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s has an attractive 14-inch WUXGA screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, 45% NTSC, and 300 nits of brightness. It has narrow bezels so it looks pretty good too. Above it is a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter and integrated microphone. The keyboard is a backlit one with a fingerprint reader so it’s good for security.

This may not be one of the best laptops in terms of performance, but it’s robustly built and very durable. It’s passed more than 200 quality tests and also meets multiple military standards.

Continuing its run of convenience, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s also has multiple USB and Thunderbolt 4 ports. There’s a rapid charge battery and a self-healing BIOS in case you run into any issues, while a Discrete Trusted Platform Module helps encrypt your data. It’s all perfectly pivoted towards business purposes.

Usually priced at $2,099, the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s is down to $799 at Lenovo right now. We’re big fans of how durable and reliable the ThinkPad range is, so you’re sure to love this for all your business needs. Check it out now before the deal ends later today.