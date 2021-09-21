Best Amazon deals on tech you can shop today

Amazon has some great offers and deals right now on some of the biggest technology out there. That includes big discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, as well as the latest Apple iPad Air. If you’re on a tighter budget, you can easily pick up the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for less too thanks to these offers. That’s just scratching the surface of what Amazon has to offer right now so we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest highlights so you can get on with enjoying a fantastic bargain for less. Read on while we guide you through them all.

Kasa Smart Plug — $15, was $20

One of the best smart plugs for Google Home, the Kasa Smart Plug is a great way to make ‘dumb’ gadgets smarter. By using the outlet, you can add voice control to anything you can think of, allowing you to control home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. You can turn electronics on or off from anywhere via your smartphone using the Kasa app, as well as set up timers and schedules to keep your home more organized and energy-efficient. You’ll love how much flexibility you get at such a low price.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — $35, was $50

The ideal way to make your TV smarter, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a great way to use numerous streaming apps on your TV. With its Alexa voice remote, you can use your voice to search and launch shows across numerous different apps as well as control the volume on your TV and soundbar. With support for Dolby Atmos sound, you’ll get the best from your setup without spending a fortune. There’s support for tons of different apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max, plus it’s super simple to use too.

Amazon Echo Show 5 — $45, was $80

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st generation) is still pretty respectable as you’ll see in our comparison between the Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st generation) and the 2nd generation version. It’s a compact 5.5-inch smart display that makes it easy to manage your day as well as entertain you too. You can use it to create to-do lists and calendars for the household as well as cook along with step-by-step recipes. As well as that, it’s a portal to all your smart home devices and you can even call friends and family via the device. It’s a really versatile addition to your smart home setup.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $100, was $170

With a huge price reduction, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are sure to be appealing. They offer AKG-tuned 12mm speakers with enhanced bass tones for playing everything in studio-quality sound. Alongside that, there’s active noise cancellation to block out background noise while on your daily commute. Voice assistant support via Bixby is helpful plus there’s long-lasting battery life so you’re good to go throughout the day especially when you use the wireless charging case to top it up. They look pretty stylish too.

Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $250

The Apple AirPods Pro are some of the most appealing earbuds in the business right now. That’s thanks to their adaptive EQ that automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear so they sound great. In addition, active noise cancellation does a good job of blocking out background noise with a transparency mode making it a breeze to listen back in whenever you need to. A choice of three soft, tapered silicone tips give you added comfort, while they’re also sweat- and water-resistant so you won’t have a problem while working out.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 — $220, was $270

A great watch for workouts, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 lives up to its name. It provides better insight when working out thanks to its built-in pace coaching amongst other things. Elsewhere, it tracks your heart rate giving you a heads up if your watch detects a high or low heart rate with the ability to monitor your stress levels too. There’s built-in sleep tracking too so you can see just how well you’re resting after a busy day of exercise, giving you a well-rounded view of how you’re doing. It looks great too so it’s well suited to wearing around the office as well as at the gym.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $530, was $650

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets out there. It offers a PC-style experience with the flexibility of using it as a tablet too. With a large edge-to-edge TFT LCD screen and AKG quad speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound, it’s ideal for streaming your favorite shows before using the S pen to control your presentations or take notes at work. If you need to take calls, its wide 13MP and ultra-wide 5MP dual back and 8MP front-facing cameras are super useful too. Effectively, it’s the best of both worlds.

Apple iPad Air — $540, was $600

One of the best iPads right now, the Apple iPad Air is a dream to use. It has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color support. That’s backed up by a powerful A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. Alongside that are other useful features such as a 12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera, plus Touch ID support to keep your files safe. With up to 10 hours of battery life plus support for Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil (2nd generation), it’s a solid all-rounder for all kinds of purposes from work to pleasure.

More tech deals

Amazon isn’t the only place with great deals going on. To help you out, we’ve rounded up all the best laptop deals along with all the best iPad deals and tablet deals to ensure there’s something for every budget and need. Alternatively, if you’re thinking about a new wearable, we have all the best smartwatch deals as well as the best Apple Watch deals and even the latest in Samsung Galaxy Watch deals going on right now. There’s sure to be something here to tempt you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations