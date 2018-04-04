Protect yourself: Here are some of best home security systems on the market

Share

Looking for a great home security system? Home security systems differ quite a bit in terms of what’s offered. Some old school systems like ADT might require contracts, professional installation, and offer both the hardware and customer support, while others allow you to install the system and connect to existing smart home security devices for do-it-yourself home monitoring.

Prices for home security systems depend on a combination of what type of system you’re looking for as well as any installation fees. Some companies might have monthly membership or cloud access fees, while others may not. We’ll talk a little bit about pricing for each item on this list, but for an accurate look at cost, it’s best to visit the website and request a personalized quote. Get ready to feel more secure with these home security systems.

Frontpoint

Frontpoint is an easy recommendation for several reasons. The company offers a mix of smart security devices combined with DIY installation that saves you a lot of fees, plus an option for traditional monthly monitoring (monthly fees for this range from $35 to $50). Devices allow you to easily customize your system with smart tech like live video monitoring and home automation—advanced packages even allow you to add nice extras like a Nest Thermostat for additional upgrades.

Perhaps most importantly, Frontpoint also has a good reputation for customer service. This can be rare in the home security industry.

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe is a home security hub that comes with alarm monitoring, sirens, and a number of sensors to detect movement, flooding, fires, and many other natural disasters. The “simpli” part of the system? There’s really only one device, plus a security code keypad you can use. You can also buy an additional smart cam, but the system is based on that sensor-loaded hub. This makes installation as easy as picking a table to put it on, and keeps associated costs down, making this an ideal option for people who want to save money.

SimpliSafe is not the first provider to offer this one-hub-that-does-everthing model, but they are one of the few to offer an alarming monitoring service along with it. If you want to protect an apartment or smaller home, look into this option.

Vivint

Vivint offers the latest smart devices for creating a home security system. You can pick from a number of thermostats, cameras, doorbells, sensors, and smart locks, or bundle multiple devices to get exactly the setup you want, which is ideal if your house is a little short on smart devices. You’ll need to have the Vivint system professionally installed, so this option is great for people who are weary about doing it themselves.

Link Interactive

Link is a strong choice for those who want a traditional security system with professional monitoring, locks and detection devices, and packages that take care of the process for you. Link also features monitoring and controlling from an app. To this, Link features some advanced protection, like an electrical setup that keeps the system active if a burglar tries to disable it. Many traditional security brands have tried to update their offerings with smart home tech, and Link is one of the most successful.

LiveWatch

There’s a lot to love about LiveWatch, particularly if you are already smart-tech savvy and have some automation in your home. LiveWatch provides a set of security-focused, wireless smart devices for you to set up as you wish. You still pay a monthly fee for remote monitoring, but it starts at $20 — one of the lower rates — and LiveWatch is easy to cancel without the same high termination fees that some other companies have.

Scout

Scout has a far more flexible model than many other security brands. This comes with distinct advantages: The devices are narrowed down to four sensors and a hub that you can customize and place as you like around your house, allowing you to make all your own security decisions. The app is easy to use and gives you quick alerts if alarms go off. While there are monitoring plans, they are particularly cheap (starting at $10 per month) and there’s no contract, so you can cancel at any time.

However, this approach also brings a disadvantage: Scout does not have any security cameras. This kind of omission may mean that some people are better off assembling their own security systems.

Protect America

Protect America offers customizable plans that allow you to add all kinds of smart gadgets to your system, from door sensors to Amazon Echo devices. It all ships at once, and they install everything for you. Prices vary, but tend to big a bit on the low side, and rates are locked in for life. If the other, more traditional home security brands don’t do much for you, Protect America is worth a look.

Nest Secure

Are you a devoted DIY enthusiast? Are you okay with skipping the monitoring services for a system that you don’t have to pay for every month? Nest has one of the best solutions on the market for those who are already comfortable with managing their own smart homes.

Nest Secure provides a hub with a motion sensor and a satellite Detect sensor for guarding windows, doors, and other areas. There’s also a separate Tag device that lets people or pets pass by the sensors without setting them off. Buy as many sensors as you need, add some Nest cameras, and put together your own system. But keep in mind the initial costs for buying Nest devices can be high.

Abode

Abode has one of the easiest (and most beautiful) starter kits we’ve seen in a home security system. The kit includes a hub device, door sensor, motion sensor, and key fob for easier entry. Set up these wireless devices where you need them, download the app to monitor for alerts, and add more Abode devices like cameras as needed. The monitoring services are also pleasantly versatile, with 3-day, 7-day, and monthly options you can pick from to save money.

ADT

ADT remains one of the most traditional home security brands on the market, but they have updated their packages with a Pulse line of smart home devices. They’ve also partnered with other brands like Nest and Samsung SmartThings, so it’s easy to find what type of home security system you’re looking for. Recent updates also include free installations for low-tier packages, and freebies like a Nest Thermostat with the right video setups. However, reading the fine print is important: ADT monitoring, which starts at around $30 per month, has some of the most restrictive contracts in the business.

