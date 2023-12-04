There’s some impressive savings to pounce on if you’re in the market for some smart home deals. Some backup power is a good thing to keep around the house, and today it’s a good way to save as well. The EcoFlow River 2 portable power station is seeing a discount at Best Buy, and it’s bundled with a foldable 110-watt solar panel. Together these are marked down to $305, while they would regularly cost $588. This makes for a savings of $283 and free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the EcoFlow River 2 portable power station

Portable power stations like the Jackery Explorer 1000 and the Bluetti AC180 are the heavy hitters when it comes to name recognition, but the EcoFlow River 2 portable power station knows a thing or two about chipping in around the house. It beats the industry standard for charging speeds, as it’s able to reach a full charge in only 60 minutes. That’s five times faster than other portable power stations, and it’s a huge improvement over previous EcoFlow models. This makes the River 2 an excellent power station if you live in areas that deal with periodic power outages due to weather, or if you’d like some extra power out in the yard.

But the EcoFlow River 2 is a portable power station, and it makes good use in such a way. It’s good accompaniment on road trips, camping trips, and other outdoor adventures. It can easily keep devices charged up when you’re on the road, and it’s a nice alternative to the best portable power stations in that its simplicity helps keep its price low. Bundled with the EcoFlow River 2 for this deal is a foldable 110-watt solar panel, which makes the portable power station even more portable, as the panel can be used to recharge the River 2 when you’re far from an outlet. Whether you need some extra oomph around the house or in the wild, the EcoFlow River 2 is a good option for it.

You can add the EcoFlow River 2 bundled with the foldable solar panel to your home for just $308.

