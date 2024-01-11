This 300W portable power station is 65% off at Walmart

Outdoor adventurers and thrill seekers pay attention because we’ve found a great deal for you. Head over to Walmart to get 65% off the iFanze 300W Portable Power Station that is about to become your new best friend. Originally priced at $260, you can now get this device for $140 that is ideal for campers, hikers and anyone who likes to take their RV on a road trip. Time is running out so make sure you take advantage of this sale ASAP.

Why you should buy the iFanze 300W Portable Power Station

This portable power station is equipped with 13 output posts including AC output, DC output, USB and USB-C which allow you to charge anything and everything from electronics to kitchen appliances. This includes items such as camping lights, smartphones, laptops, cameras, electric fans, CPAPs and more. With the 100W USB-C power delivery port, you can save up to three hours of charging time. Pick from multiple recharge methods such as solar power, AC adapter, car charge or type-C PD, which can all fully charge this device in less than nine hours.

The iFanze 300W Portable Power Station can also be used as a backup power source for your home or office and is great to have ready to go in case of an emergency or power outage. This portable power station features an Excellent Battery Management System (BMS) that will protect the device with temperature control, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection and short circuit prevention functions. Since this is a portable power station, you can take it with you anywhere without having to worry about lugging around a heavy, uncomfortable and awkward device. It weights just 6.6 pounds and features a solid handle for easy carrying and is also equipped with an 18W bright emergency flashlight on the back which is great for large-area lighting and can be used in an instant.

Be sure to grab the iFanze 300W Portable Power Station before time runs out. Right now you can get 65% off this device that guarantees yourself safety during camping trips, natural disasters or power outages. For $140. this seems like a deal you can’t pass up.

Editors' Recommendations