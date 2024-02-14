It’s easy to focus on smart home deals that are primarily centered around big purchases like smart speakers or security camera deals. However, something that is often more of a game changer than you’d think is buying smart plugs. Right now, at Amazon, you can buy a Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip for just $24 saving $6 off the regular price of $30. The power strip includes three individually controlled smart outlets along with two USB ports so it’s highly versatile in your home. Want to know more? Let’s take a look. Alternatively, you can always just hit the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip

Kasa makes some of the best smart plugs so having three in one power strip is super useful. It means the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip supports five appliances simultaneously as you can always hook up two devices via USB as well as through the plug sockets.

In all cases, there’s ETL-certified surge protection which shields all your sensitive electronics and appliances from any sudden power surges. On a more day-to-day basis, voice controls are possible here thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support. You can issue commands with your voice such as to turn on certain appliances or disable them without needing to do anything with your hands.

Another option is to use the Kasa smart app to remotely control your devices. Whether you’re at home or traveling, you can interact with the devices hooked up to your Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip. It’s great for making it look like someone is home when they’re not or simply for when you remember you’ve forgotten to switch off an appliance before heading out for the day. Like many of the best smart home devices, you can also set up schedules and timers with the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip which can increase efficiency in your home while saving you money on your power bill.

Hooking up the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip is as simple as using any conventional power strip with the app only taking moments to learn. It all comes together to be very useful.

Normally priced at $30, the Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip is down to $24 for a limited time at Amazon. A saving of $6 or 20% is great for this kind of device and one that we would strongly recommend you take advantage of.

