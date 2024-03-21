 Skip to main content
Amazon Big Spring Sale: DeWalt power tools and accessories from $17

Jennifer Allen
By
A DeWalt drill being used.
DeWalt

As part of the Amazon Big Spring sale, there are some deep discounts on plenty of DeWalt power tools and accessories. If you’re keen to kit out your home with some power tools that are built to last, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of cash. As with any sale, you’ll need to be quick so here’s a brief overview of what we recommend. Alternatively, you can simply hit the button below to see what’s there for yourself.

What to shop for in the DeWalt Power Tools sale

Home renovation projects need the right tools and you can always rely on DeWalt to back you up. One big highlight in the sale is being able to buy a for $99 instead of $179. The set includes a 18V XR Li-Ion compact drill driver featuring XR 1.3Ah Li-Ion battery technology. Its high-performance motor delivers 300 unit watts out of power so it’s great for many different roles. The high-speed transmission of the 20V drill provides two speeds of 0-450 and 1,500 rpm. There’s also a 1/2-inch single-sleeve ratcheting chuck for tight bit gripping strength while an ergonomic handle proves comfortable to use.

Another great option in the sale is the for $169 reduced from $219. Its brushless motor delivers 1,825 pounds of torque and 3,400 RPM so it can drive large-diameter screws. It has pro-level controls and precision with a variable speed trigger and a 3-speed setting. There’s also an integrated 3-LED work light for enhanced visibility in low-light areas so it’s a well-rounded power tool.

If you want to invest in a great set, check out the for $449 reduced from $639. The set includes a Drill/Driver, cordless Impact Driver, Cordless Reciprocating Saw, Circular Saw, and a Multi-Tool, so it’s perfect for most of your plans. There’s sufficient variety that you can tackle most of your tasks, from the most basic to ambitious things too. It also comes with a battery and charger which works across all devices so they’re easy to swap between. For a smaller purchase, check out the for $80 instead of $99. If you have plumbing tasks in mind, this is an essential addition to your toolkit.

