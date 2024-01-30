Sonos One and Sonos One SL prices slashed for a limited time

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of Bluetooth speaker deals, why not go for smart speakers instead? Best Buy just slashed the prices of the Sonos One SL and the second-generation Sonos One, with the Sonos One SL down to $159 from $200 for $41 in savings and the Sonos One Gen 2 down to $175 from $220 for $45 in savings. Either of these smart speakers will be an amazing addition to your home, but you’re going to have to hurry with choosing which one to purchase because these offers are only available for a limited time. If you take too long with your decision, you may miss out on both bargains.

Sonos One SL — $159, was $200

The Sonos One SL is a more affordable version of the first-generation Sonos One, but it comes with most of the smart speaker’s most helpful features such as the capability to play room-filling sound with its tweeter and a mid-woofer, compatibility with the Sonos Controller app so you can search for songs and control playback through your smartphone or tablet, and support for Apple AirPlay 2 to easily stream music from your iPhone or iPad. Two Sonos One SL smart speakers can pair up for stereo sound, or connect with a Sonos soundbar to enable surround sound. The Sonos One SL doesn’t have a microphone though, which means it doesn’t work with voice assistants.

Sonos One (Gen 2) — $175, was $200

The second-generation Sonos One is in our roundup of the best smart speakers as the runner-up for the top spot. Its upgrades from the first-generation Sonos One include touch controls and Bluetooth 5.0, but it retains most of the features that made its predecessor so popular, including the ability to create a multi-room audio system, and unlike the Sonos One SL, it’s equipped with four far-field microphones that enables support for voice commands through either Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. You can use these digital assistants to control playback, search for information, and access a wide variety of skills for checking traffic and finding recipes, among many other uses. The second-generation Sonos One also works with the Sonos app, through which you can access all of the popular music streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify.

