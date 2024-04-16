If Bluetooth speaker deals aren’t enough to fill your living space with sound, you need to check out what’s going on at Amazon. Today, you can buy a Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker for just $297. Given they normally cost $599 each, that means you can buy a pair of them for slightly less than you’d ordinarily pay for just one. A two-speaker setup is ideal for spreading wonderful sound all around your living room, your home cinema room or similar. Here’s what else you need to know before you buy but bear in mind that when such units are this cheap, the deal won’t stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker

If you’re looking for the best bookshelf speakers, you’ll appreciate what the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker has to offer. Designed to deliver room-filling sound without taking up more space than they need to, they have a built-in amplifier which is custom-engineered for maximizing output and sound quality.

The speaker works well with anything you need to hook it up to. That goes for whether you’re connecting it to your turntable, TV, PC, or even simply your cell phone. It’s equipped with an integrated phono pre-amp, along with Bluetooth support, a digital optical port, an analog RCA and USB inputs, so it’s highly versatile.

Each speaker dynamically matches one’s ear’s ability to hear lower frequencies so you can enjoy dynamic bass EQ at all times. There’s also exclusive 90×90 Tractrix horn technology so you get high-frequency energy which is aimed at the listener and reduces artificial reverb. There’s also its exclusive Linear Travel Suspension aluminum tweeter which cuts down on distortion.

Alongside the great sound, the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker also looks great. The speaker has an Injection Molded Graphite woofer cone which is exceptionally light while being extremely rigid. There are also exposed fasteners, low profile magnetic grilles, and textured wood grain vinyl so you get a stylish modern look.

Looking good and sounding good, the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker normally costs $599 but right now, you can buy one from Amazon for just $297. Even better, buy two and you’ve got a truly supreme speaker setup at home for the price of just one speaker ordinarily. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations