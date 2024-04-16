 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get two Klipsch bookshelf speakers for less than the price of one

Jennifer Allen
By
The Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker placed in a wood themed living room environment.
Klipsch

If Bluetooth speaker deals aren’t enough to fill your living space with sound, you need to check out what’s going on at Amazon. Today, you can buy a Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker for just $297. Given they normally cost $599 each, that means you can buy a pair of them for slightly less than you’d ordinarily pay for just one. A two-speaker setup is ideal for spreading wonderful sound all around your living room, your home cinema room or similar. Here’s what else you need to know before you buy but bear in mind that when such units are this cheap, the deal won’t stick around for long.

Why you should buy the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker

If you’re looking for the best bookshelf speakers, you’ll appreciate what the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker has to offer. Designed to deliver room-filling sound without taking up more space than they need to, they have a built-in amplifier which is custom-engineered for maximizing output and sound quality.

The speaker works well with anything you need to hook it up to. That goes for whether you’re connecting it to your turntable, TV, PC, or even simply your cell phone. It’s equipped with an integrated phono pre-amp, along with Bluetooth support, a digital optical port, an analog RCA and USB inputs, so it’s highly versatile.

Related

Each speaker dynamically matches one’s ear’s ability to hear lower frequencies so you can enjoy dynamic bass EQ at all times. There’s also exclusive 90×90 Tractrix horn technology so you get high-frequency energy which is aimed at the listener and reduces artificial reverb. There’s also its exclusive Linear Travel Suspension aluminum tweeter which cuts down on distortion.

Alongside the great sound, the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker also looks great. The speaker has an Injection Molded Graphite woofer cone which is exceptionally light while being extremely rigid. There are also exposed fasteners, low profile magnetic grilles, and textured wood grain vinyl so you get a stylish modern look.

Looking good and sounding good, the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speaker normally costs $599 but right now, you can buy one from Amazon for just $297. Even better, buy two and you’ve got a truly supreme speaker setup at home for the price of just one speaker ordinarily. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Apple’s AirPods Pro earbuds are back at their cheapest-ever price
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case, near iPhone 14.

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C are back down to their cheapest-ever price of $189 on Amazon, for savings of $60 on their sticker price of $249. If you don't own the wireless earbuds yet, or if you're thinking about upgrading from an older model, here's another chance at this discount. However, like with most AirPods deals, we don't think it will last long, so if you want to take advantage of the bargain, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are featured in our list of the best wireless earbuds as the top choice for Apple fans, partly because of how easy it is to pair them with an iPhone or iPad. Just open their charging case, hold it close to your device, and you're done after a few taps. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 also offer solid audio quality with the capability for wireless lossless audio and Apple's immersive Spatial Audio, so you'll enjoy your favorite music even more.

Read more
This JBL waterproof Bluetooth speaker is 43% off right now
JBL Xtreme 2 on a beach.

Bring the party with you wherever you go with a portable Bluetooth speaker like the JBL Xtreme 2, which is currently on sale from Best Buy at 43% off. From its original price of $350, it's down to a more affordable $200 for savings of $150. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of this offer though, so if you're interested, you're going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. The bargain may be gone by tomorrow, so complete the purchase today if you can.

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker
JBL is one of the best speaker brands with portable audio as its calling card, so it's not a surprise that there are multiple JBL devices in our roundup of the best Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Xtreme 2 isn't the latest version in its line -- the JBL Xtreme 4 has already been released -- but it's still a fantastic Bluetooth speaker by today's standards with powerful audio using your mobile device as the source. If you prefer a wired connection over Bluetooth, the JBL Xtreme 2 also offers auxiliary audio input.

Read more
Sony still makes Walkmans, and two models are discounted today
Sony WM1AM2 Signature Series Walkman being held in a hand.

Once you’ve grabbed one of the best headphone deals, you need to team it up with a great way to listen to your favorite music. It might not be your first thought but we strongly suggest you treat yourself to a Sony Walkman. Seriously. As a dedicated music player, they offer a superior listening experience in many cases, all without you needing to grab your phone. Right now, you can enjoy either $50 or $100 off the Sony NW-A306 Walkman or the Sony NW-ZX707 at Crutchfield, and we’re here to tell you why you should do so. You could even pair the devices up with one of the best speakers for home listening.
Sony NW-A306 Walkman -- $298, was $348

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman is lightweight, affordable and packed with features. It’s able to play MP3, FLAC, Apple Lossless, AAC, HE-AAC, APE, WMA, WAV, AIFF, DSD, and MQA audio files. It can play high-resolution digital music files while it also supports Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format. There’s Android-supported Wi-Fi if you want to stream music or directly download it, with Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and TIDAL all supported. There’s support for Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate which restores high-frequency signals to compressed digital formats like MP3 for a more natural and expansive aural experience, while there’s also S-Master HX amplification for accurate and detailed playback. A 3.6-inch color touchscreen makes it easy to find what to listen to and there’s 32GB of internal flash memory with the option to upgrade via the microSD card slot.

Read more