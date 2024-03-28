 Skip to main content
Best Buy just slashed the price of the Sonos One SL wireless speaker

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Sonos One SL wireless speaker on a bedside table.
Sonos

Sonos is one of the most popular brands in the audio industry, so if you’re looking at speaker deals, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get the Sonos One SL for a very cheap price of $159 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this $41 discount from the wireless speaker’s original price of $200 though, so if you don’t want to miss out, we’re recommending that you complete your purchase right away. Every minute of delay increases the risk of having this offer slip through your fingers.

Why you should buy the Sonos One SL wireless speaker

The Sonos One SL is a cheaper version of the first-generation Sonos One, but it retains most of the features that made the latter an extremely popular wireless speaker ahead of its successor — the second-generation Sonos One that’s featured in our list of the best smart speakers. The Sonos One SL is capable of stereo sound if you pair two of them, as well as multi-room playback if you have more than one of the wireless speaker installed around your home. With a tweeter and a mid-woofer, the Sonos One SL will be able to fill your room with high-quality audio.

Its primary difference with the first-generation Sonos One is that the Sonos One SL doesn’t have a built-in microphone, which means it won’t be able to accept voice commands through digital assistants like Amazon’s Alexa. However, the Sonos One SL still supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 to play music and sounds from your iOS devices. You can also use the Sonos Controller app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer to search for songs and stations and control playback.

The Sonos One SL offers excellent value at its sticker price of $200, so it’s an even more tempting purchase at its discounted price of $159 from Best Buy. The $41 in savings probably won’t last long though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you shouldn’t be wasting any more time. Add the Sonos One SL wireless speaker to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
