Sonos sale: Up to 20% off speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers

Sonos is almost universally regarded as one of the best speaker brands, and today there’s good news for home theater shoppers looking for some Sonos deals. Best Buy is currently having a sale on Sonos products, with some of its bestselling products seeing hefty discounts. We’re seeing some impressive Sonos Bluetooth speaker deals, soundbar deals, and even surround sound setup deals, so click over to Best Buy to shop this sale while you can. Everything in the sale comes with free shipping included, and some items even have some additional freebies that come with a purchase.

Why you should shop the Sonos sale at Best Buy

Wherever you may be looking to add some audio to your life, Sonos makes a premium option. With premium sound quality often comes premium prices, which is what makes this Sonos sale at Best Buy a great place to turn to for some savings. Bluetooth speakers are some of Sonos’ most sought-after products, and the Sonos Move 2 is in the sale. This makes for a savings of $90, as it regularly costs $449. An even better way to save is by going with the Sonos One SL wireless smart speaker, which is from its regular price of $200.

If you’re looking for audio solutions more in line with your home theater setup, Sonos regularly has models among the best soundbars on the market. In this sale you’ll find the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar. It’s seeing a discount of $100, as it’s from its regular price of $499. You’ll also find the Sonos Sub Mini, a dual 6-inch WiFi subwoofer that’s in this sale. Another soundbar option is the Sonos Ray, which is , or you can land a Sonance 6.1-channel outdoor speaker system that’s powered by Sonos for half price. This setup is , marked down from its regular price of $2,700.

Whether you’re looking for portable Bluetooth speaker options or something more stationary, Best Buy is the place to turn to right now if you want some premium audio. This Sonos sale sees all sorts of audio options at impressive sale prices. There’s no telling how long the sale will last, so click over to Best Buy now to claim some savings while you can.

