Fire TV sticks are up to 40% off in Amazon’s Big Spring sale

Amazon is hosting a Big Spring sale and with it comes some huge discounts on Amazon Fire TV devices. There’s up to 40% on some of the best ways to stream through your TV so there’s something for every budget and need here. With five different models on sale from the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick right up to the Amazon Fire TV Cube, we suggest you click the button below to see the full wealth of items on sale for yourself. If you’re not sure which Amazon Fire TV Stick is for you though, keep reading and we’ll take you through our recommendations.

What to buy in the Amazon Fire TV devices sale

The Amazon Fire TV stick range features heavily in our look at the best streaming devices. One of the highlights in the Big Spring sale is the . It usually costs $60 but it’s down to $40 for a limited time. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max makes it super simple to stream shows in 4K via compatible apps. There’s support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and also Dolby Atmos sound. However, it’s also designed to provide a great experience away from watching TV. That’s thanks to Fire TV Ambient Experience which allows you to display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography. Alongside that, it’s also simple to control all your smart devices through it as you’d expect from one of the best Amazon Fire TV devices while Alexa voice controls are always useful to have.

If you don’t need ambient pictures when not in use, save a little and buy the which is 40% off and down to $30. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers 4K streaming, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos support, while there are Alexa voice controls for controlling your smart home as well as your TV.

Go all in and you can buy the for $115 reduced from $140. With the Amazon Fire TV Cube, you get Amazon’s fastest-ever streaming media player being twice as powerful as the 4K Max. It has support for everything else you could think of including Dolby Vision, HDR and Dolby Atmos plus plenty of support for all your smart devices. Its power is the big selling point here.

These are just a few of the Amazon Fire TV devices on sale right now as part of Amazon’s Big Spring sale. If you need a new streaming device, this is your chance to do so while saving plenty of money. A dedicated device works far better than most smart TV operating systems so it’s worth spending some money on a good one. Check out the discounts now before the sale ends very soon.

