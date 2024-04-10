This 65-inch Mini-LED TV just had its price slashed to under $500

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Walmart is always a reliable bet for great TV deals. That remains the case with the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV which is currently on sale. Usually priced at $600, it’s down to $498, which is great value for a TV of this type. The $102 price cut is unlikely to stick around for very long, and the deal is already proving popular. If you already know it’s the one for you, hit the buy button now. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and it has a great niche in QLED TVs. The Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV is packed with great features. It uses Mini-LED technology which involve LEDs that are smaller than traditional LEDs but ones that are able to create a brighter image while also distributing the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen. Additionally, Quantum Dot QLED is able to produce purer and richer images with more accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

Adding to that superior image quality, the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV also has support for Dolby Vision IQ along with dedicated modes for certain situations. Like the best TVs, there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode which disables all post-processing and preserves the correct aspect ratio, color, and frame rate, just as the director intends. There’s also a Game Mode plus which automatically adjusts to low latency, along with 60Hz variable refresh rates, and cutting down on frame tearing.

Further convenient options include hands free voice control so you can easily change the channel, find movies, or stream content, all with your voice and without needing to grab the remote. The Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV looks great in your living space too thanks to its bezel-less design. It all comes together to form a great TV for most people.

Usually priced at $600, the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV is down to $498 for a limited time at Walmart. We can’t see the $102 saving sticking around for long so if it’s the one for you, check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations