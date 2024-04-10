 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 65-inch Mini-LED TV just had its price slashed to under $500

Jennifer Allen
By
Hisense U6K mini-LED TV.
Hisense / Hisense

If you’re in the market for a new TV, Walmart is always a reliable bet for great TV deals. That remains the case with the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV which is currently on sale. Usually priced at $600, it’s down to $498, which is great value for a TV of this type. The $102 price cut is unlikely to stick around for very long, and the deal is already proving popular. If you already know it’s the one for you, hit the buy button now. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for variety and it has a great niche in QLED TVs. The Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV is packed with great features. It uses Mini-LED technology which involve LEDs that are smaller than traditional LEDs but ones that are able to create a brighter image while also distributing the light more evenly for a uniform image across the screen. Additionally, Quantum Dot QLED is able to produce purer and richer images with more accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

Adding to that superior image quality, the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV also has support for Dolby Vision IQ along with dedicated modes for certain situations. Like the best TVs, there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode which disables all post-processing and preserves the correct aspect ratio, color, and frame rate, just as the director intends. There’s also a Game Mode plus which automatically adjusts to low latency, along with 60Hz variable refresh rates, and cutting down on frame tearing.

Related

Further convenient options include hands free voice control so you can easily change the channel, find movies, or stream content, all with your voice and without needing to grab the remote. The Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV looks great in your living space too thanks to its bezel-less design. It all comes together to form a great TV for most people.

Usually priced at $600, the Hisense 65-inch U6 Mini-LED QLED TV is down to $498 for a limited time at Walmart. We can’t see the $102 saving sticking around for long so if it’s the one for you, check it out now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Don’t miss these affordable 75-inch TV deals — from just $500
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Gone are the days when you had to spend more than $1,000 to get a TV as large as 75 inches. Best Buy is currently offering TV deals that can get you screens of this size for about half that amount. We've gathered our favorite bargains starting at $500, from some of the best TV brands such as Toshiba, Insignia, TCL, and Samsung. You're going to have to hurry if you want to take advantage of these discounts though, as a lot of families will want to upgrade their home theater setup with massive displays for such affordable prices. You'll have to complete your purchase before stocks run out.
Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K TV -- $500, was $650

The Toshiba C350 Series 4K TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, it will enable a truly cinematic experience within the comforts of your own living room. It's a smart TV that runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but also allows you to use voice commands through Amazon's Alexa with the included Alexa Voice Remote.

Read more
Perfect for kitchen worktop: This 32-inch Smart TV is discounted to $90
The 32-inch Insignia HD Smart TV against a white background.

TV deals usually focus on high-end models but what if you just want something super cheap yet functional? That’s the thinking behind the deal at Best Buy today where you can buy an Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV for just $90 instead of $130. Sure, it’s just a basic HD TV, and not even full HD, but it’s perfect for placing in your kitchen so you can be entertained by something while you cook or clean. It’s a smart TV so you don’t need to add anything to it. Here’s what else you need to know before you consider buying.

Why you should buy the Insignia 32-inch F20 TV
Insignia doesn’t feature on our look at the best TV brands but that’s mostly because it’s a Best Buy only brand. Insignia TVs tend to focus on value rather than cutting-edge technology which is certainly the case with the Insignia 32-inch F20 HD TV. It won’t rival the best TVs by any means but it’s just fine for basic TV viewing such as in your kitchen or a kid’s room.

Read more
Best Buy just discounted this popular 85-inch 4K TV to $750
The Hisense A7 Series 4K TV on a white background.

Looking for a new TV and want a huge one? Best Buy consistently has some of the best TV deals, and that’s certainly the case today. You can buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV for just $750, meaning you’re saving $150 off the regular price of $900. That’s a great price for a huge TV packed with features. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV
Hisense is one of the best TV brands thanks to offering a wide variety of different high-quality TVs. With the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV, you get a really well-made 4K TV. Besides the obvious benefits of a large 4K screen, the Hisense 85-inch A7 LED 4K TV has Hisense’s AI UHD Upscaler which ensures that non-4K content also looks great.

Read more