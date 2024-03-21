 Skip to main content
Sony headphones and home theater kit is heavily discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Sony

Sony is one of the most trusted names in the audio industry, so if you’re looking for headphone deals, true wireless earbuds deals, Bluetooth speaker deals, or soundbar deals, you should check out the available offers involving the brand in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. These discounts are slated to last for a few more days, but we’re not entirely sure that they’ll still stick around because stocks may run out sooner than you think, especially for the more popular devices. If you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you’re going to have to finish your shopping as soon as possible.

What to buy in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for Sony audio devices

The Sony SRS-XP500 portable Bluetooth speaker on the rooftop.
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5, our top pick among the best headphones, is available from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale with a $72 discount for a from $400. If that’s still too expensive for you, its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM4, is still a worthwhile purchase at , for savings of $100 on its regular price of $348. If you need headphones for gaming, the Sony InZone H3 wired gaming headset is from $100 following a $22 discount, and the Sony InZone H9 wireless gaming headset is instead of $300 for $52 in savings. Looking for wireless earbuds? Check out the Sony LinkBuds S, which are after a $52 discount on their regular price of $200.

If you’re looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker, you can go small with the Sony SRS-XB100, which is down to for savings of $12 on its regular price of $60, or go big with the Sony SRS-XP500, which will be instead of $400 for savings of $102. You can even get a complete home theater kit from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, as the Sony HT-S400 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is , after a $102 discount on the bundle’s original price of $300.

Trending Deals:

You can’t go wrong with Sony audio devices, including headphones, true wireless earbuds, Bluetooth speakers, and soundbars, especially now that you can get them with discounts from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchases though, as time may be running out for you to take advantage of these deals. They’re still available now, but don’t wait for the last day of the sale before you complete your transactions because they may already be gone by then.

Aaron Mamiit
