All of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices are heavily discounted today

Aaron Mamiit
Two Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max sticks in hand.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Any model of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices will give your non-smart TV access to streaming services and other apps, or replace the interface on your smart TV if you don’t like it. If you’re interested, they’re available with discounts of up to 40% from Amazon, but only for a limited time. There’s no telling how long you’ve got in order to pocket the savings from these deals, but if you want to make sure that you get these Amazon Fire TV streaming devices for cheaper than usual, you have to select the model and proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

What to buy in Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices sale

The cheapest option in Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices sale is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which is instead of $30 for a $10 discount. You’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services with this devices, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, on Full HD quality after an easy setup process. If you want to watch content with 4K Ultra HD quality as your TV is capable of it, then we highly recommend the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which you can get for for savings of $20 on its original price of $50 — this is the largest discount percentage-wise in the sale at 40% off. The streaming device supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

You may be interested in the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which is also a smart speaker that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa in addition to being a streaming device. You’ll be able to control your TV, soundbar, and other connected devices through voice commands with the help of the digital assistant, while providing all of the features that you’d expect from a Fire TV streaming device. In Amazon’s sale, it’s after a $25 discount on its sticker price of $140.

Keep up with all of the popular streaming shows with any of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices, which are currently available with lowered prices on Amazon right now. The savings will stay online for only a limited time though, so if you want to take advantage of any of these deals, you need to do so right now. Whether you’re going with one of our recommendations above, or you want to study all of the offers yourself, you need to hurry because these prices may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Aaron Mamiit
Beats Studio Pro wireless noise-canceling headphones are $150 off
Man wearing Beats Studio Pro (front view).

For stylish headphone deals look no further than Best Buy which has the Beats Studio Pro for $150 off. Usually costing $350, you can buy them for $200 which is a fantastic price for highly sought after Beats headphones. Sure to be popular, we’ve taken a quick look at what they offer so you’re all ready to hit that buy button with glee.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro offer a typical slick Beats design with some great features that make them easy to use. Promising immersive listening through Beats’ most powerful custom acoustic platform, the headphones are pretty great for the price. Sound surrounds you thanks to the headphones providing personalized spatial audio along with dynamic head tracking so you feel fully drawn into whatever you’re listening to. As our review explains, it’s particularly great when watching movies and sounds “eerily close to a full home theater system”.

Read more
This 75-inch 4K TV is discounted from $650 to $490 right now
Toshiba 55-inch-class C350 series 4K smart Fire TV on a gray shelf and light gray background.

If you want a big TV for less, Best Buy is the place to go. Home of many of the best TV deals throughout the year, it’s excelling itself with the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV right now. Usually priced at $650, it’s down to just $490 which is exceptional value for such a large TV. If that sounds perfect to you, keep reading while we take you through how good the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is for the price.

Why you should buy the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV
The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV is powered by Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K. It’s able to upscale non-4K imagery while also offering great picture quality. That’s enhanced by its Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you can enjoy a more cinematic image than with lesser TVs. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos which helps provide a more immersive experience so you can enjoy feeling suitably wrapped up in whatever you’re watching.

Read more
This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap we thought it was a mistake
People watching sports on the 50-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV.

Walmart has one of the best TV deals we’ve seen in a little while. Right now, you can buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV for just $223 meaning you save $25 off the regular price of $248. Under $225 for a 50-inch 4K TV from a reputable brand is pretty great to see for anyone who needs a cheap new TV. That goes for whether you need a TV for your home office, your child’s bedroom, or you simply need an inexpensive solution for your living room. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV
Vizio is one of the best TV brands around right now thanks to it offering great features and value for money. With the Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV, you get plenty of great features on top of the already good-looking 4K screen. It has a Dolby Vision Bright Mode so you get more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness. There’s also support for HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

Read more