Any model of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices will give your non-smart TV access to streaming services and other apps, or replace the interface on your smart TV if you don’t like it. If you’re interested, they’re available with discounts of up to 40% from Amazon, but only for a limited time. There’s no telling how long you’ve got in order to pocket the savings from these deals, but if you want to make sure that you get these Amazon Fire TV streaming devices for cheaper than usual, you have to select the model and proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

What to buy in Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices sale

The cheapest option in Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices sale is the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which is instead of $30 for a $10 discount. You’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services with this devices, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, on Full HD quality after an easy setup process. If you want to watch content with 4K Ultra HD quality as your TV is capable of it, then we highly recommend the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which you can get for for savings of $20 on its original price of $50 — this is the largest discount percentage-wise in the sale at 40% off. The streaming device supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience in the comfort of your own home.

You may be interested in the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which is also a smart speaker that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa in addition to being a streaming device. You’ll be able to control your TV, soundbar, and other connected devices through voice commands with the help of the digital assistant, while providing all of the features that you’d expect from a Fire TV streaming device. In Amazon’s sale, it’s after a $25 discount on its sticker price of $140.

Keep up with all of the popular streaming shows with any of Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices, which are currently available with lowered prices on Amazon right now. The savings will stay online for only a limited time though, so if you want to take advantage of any of these deals, you need to do so right now. Whether you’re going with one of our recommendations above, or you want to study all of the offers yourself, you need to hurry because these prices may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

