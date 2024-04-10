 Skip to main content
These KEF wireless bookshelf speakers are $300 off at Crutchfield

The KEF LS50 Wireless II on a white background.
KEF

The best Bluetooth speaker deals are great for on-the-go listening and small rooms, but sometimes you need the power and finesse that comes from a great bookshelf speaker. That’s why you should head to Crutchfield right now. Today, you can buy a pair of KEF LS50 Wireless II for $2,500 saving a chunky $300 off the regular price of $2,800. If you’re looking for great speakers for your living space, this is an ideal opportunity to do so for less. Here’s what you need to know before buying.

Why you should buy the KEF LS50 Wireless II

Sure to be a hit for anyone checking out the best bookshelf speakers, the KEF LS50 Wireless II are a great pair of speakers. They have a bi-amped design with separate woofer and tweeter amplifiers so you get greater headroom and lower distortion. There’s also Uni-Q Driver Array technology which makes your entire room feel like you’re sitting in the ‘sweet spot’ wherever you go. There’s also Metamaterial Absorption Technology which absorbs high-frequency vibrations so distortion is eliminated.

Included is a 5-1 /4 inch aluminum cone woofer with 280 watts of power, along with a 1-inch vented aluminum dome tweeter and 100 watts of power. Count on a frequency response of 45-28,000 Hz with a peak SPL of 108 dB.

The KEF LS50 Wireless II don’t just sound great though — they also have great features. The speakers have built-in dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for easy streaming of music while the free KEF Connect app offers access to all your favorite streaming apps like Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Deezer. Wired connections are extensive too like a RJ-45 Ethernet port for network connection, HDMI eARC, Toslink optical digital input, and a coaxial digital input.

It all comes together to ensure the KEF LS50 Wireless II is a versatile pair of speakers for your living space. Gorgeous looking and powerful, they’re a great addition.

Normally priced at $2,800, the KEF LS50 Wireless II is down to $2,500 for the pair at Crutchfield. The $300 saving is sure to make them a little more tempting for anyone looking to upgrade their audio gear. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

