These AirPods are almost back at their Black Friday price

iPhone owners who are on the lookout for budget-friendly true wireless earbuds deals should consider going for the second-generation Apple AirPods, especially since they’re nearly down to their Black Friday price of $79 at Walmart. Instead of $129, you’ll only have to pay $89 for them, for savings of $40. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though — with more than 1,000 units sold over the past 24 hours, stocks are probably already running low. If you don’t want to miss out, you should complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods 2

They’re not the latest model of Apple’s entry-level wireless earbuds — that distinction goes to the third-generation Apple AirPods — but the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a good purchase today. This is especially true for iPhone owners, as they’re extremely easy to set up. All you have to do is to open their charging case and hold the Apple AirPods 2 near your iPhone. However, the true wireless earbuds are also compatible with other types of smartphones, though you’ll need to make the extra step of holding the button at the back of the charging case to initiate pairing.

There’s no active noise cancellation with the Apple AirPods 2 as that feature is reserved for the Apple AirPods Pro series, but the wireless earbuds will enable easy access to Siri as you’ll just have to say “Hey Siri” to call the digital assistant. The audio devices are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, with lowers gaming lag, quickens phone call connections, and improves call quality by eliminating distortions.

Not all AirPods deals are expensive, especially if you’re fine with going for older models like the second-generation Apple AirPods. You can currently get them for just $89 from Walmart, which isn’t as low as their Black Friday price of $79, but still a tremendous bargain as you’ll be saving $40 on their sticker price of $129. Stocks may run out at any moment though, as more than 1,000 units have been sold over the previous 24 hours, so if you want to get the Apple AirPods 2 for much cheaper than usual, you have to proceed with the transaction today.

