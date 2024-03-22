If you’re looking at true wireless earbuds deals but you want an alternative to Apple’s AirPods, check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. They’re available with a $50 discount from Dell — an unlikely source — for a lowered price of $249 from $299. If you’re interested in this bargain, you’re going to have to move fast because stocks may already be running low. Get these wireless earbuds for cheaper than usual by pushing through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are featured in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds alongside the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple AirPods 3. Like Apple’s wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer impressive active noise cancellation, which isn’t a surprise because Bose pioneered the development of the technology. When activated, ANC will keep you focused on your videos or playlists by blocking all external noise, but you also have the option of turning on Aware Mode to hear what’s happening around you without having to take the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds out of your ears.

The umbrella-shaped eartips of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are soft and comfortable, but they do a great job of sealing your ears to make their ANC more potent. Stability bands also provide a snug fit, so you can maximize the wireless earbuds’ battery life of up to six hours on a single charge and a total of up to 24 hours if you include the extra charges from their case. If you ever need a quick boost, just 20 minutes of charging will get you back up to two hours of listening time.

Trending Deals:

We didn’t expect Dell, a popular brand of computers, to launch an offer for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, but here we are — the wireless earbuds are $50 off, which brings their price down to just $249 from $299. They’re excellent alternatives to Apple’s AirPods, so we expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention. Before you lose your chance at the savings or stocks run out, complete your purchase for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds because you may regret not being able to get them with a discount.

Editors' Recommendations