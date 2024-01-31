The Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds, which are already pretty affordable at their original price of $40, are down to half that at just $20 from Walmart. If you want cheap wireless earbuds that will give you amazing value for money, they’re a highly recommended option, but if you want to enjoy the $20 in savings, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible. There’s no telling how long this bargain will last, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure when it will return.

Why you should buy the Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds

The Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds are relatively affordable, but they share a lot of similarities with the best true wireless earbuds. First and foremost, they’re excellent for listening to music while you’re working out or jogging outside because they have an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance, so they won’t easily get damaged. They can run for 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 32 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

Bass lovers will appreciate the 10mm oversized driver of the Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds, allowing them to create fantastic bass levels without negatively affecting clarity and treble. The wireless earbuds also offer a Bass Booster mode if you want more, but there’s also Signature mode for balanced sound and Podcast mode for voice content. There’s no active noise cancellation, but they come with dual microphones with beamforming noise reduction, which reduces background noise and amplifies your voice whenever you make a call.

If you’re looking for affordable true wireless earbuds deals, check out Walmart’s offer for the Anker Soundcore Life Note C. Their price has been halved to only $20 from $40, for affordable wireless earbuds with excellent durability and longevity. The potential savings of $20 may no longer be around tomorrow though, so if you want to get the Anker Soundcore Life Note C wireless earbuds for much cheaper than usual, buy them right now because their price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

