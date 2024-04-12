 Skip to main content
This Anker portable projector is on sale for $400 — 50% off!

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Anker Nebula Vega portable projector with its remote control.
Anker

Not all projectors are big and bulky. Some are even portable enough for you to use in any room around the home and even outdoors. The Anker Nebula Vega is a great example of a portable projector, and if you’re interested, you can get it at 50% off from Crutchfield. Instead of its original price of $800, you’ll only have to pay $400 for this device. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as stocks are already running low. If you don’t hurry, you may miss out on the $400 discount.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Vega portable projector

The Anker Nebula Vega is a completely portable projector because it runs on a built-in battery that offers up to three hours of usage, which means you can move it around the house, take it out to your backyard, and even bring it with you during your outdoor adventures. However, even with its portability, you should still consult our guide on how to set up a home theater projector to make sure that you can maximize its output, which includes a screen size of 30 inches to 120 inches, Full HD resolution, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. To make things easier, the Anker Nebula Vega offers automatic focus and automatic keystone correction, for less settings to tinker with.

Making the Anker Nebula Vega an even more valuable device is the fact that it’s a smart projector with built-in Android TV, so you can access streaming services and project shows and movies without having to connect it to a separate source. The projector also accepts voice commands through Google Assistant, and wireless streaming from compatible devices through Chromecast.

For those who are planning to invest in projector deals, you should consider going for the Anker Nebula Vega if you want a portable projector with smart features, especially since it’s on sale from Crutchfield with a 50% discount that pulls its price down to just $400 from $800. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires, but with limited stocks available, it probably won’t last long. Add the Anker Nebula Vega portable projector to your cart and check out as soon as you can so that you can pocket the savings of $400.

