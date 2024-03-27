 Skip to main content
JBL sale: Bluetooth speakers, wireless earbuds, and more, from $30

Aaron Mamiit
JBL Authentics 300.
JBL is one of the most popular brands in the audio industry, so you shouldn’t pass up any chance to enjoy savings when buying one of its devices. If you’re on the hunt for Bluetooth speaker deals, wireless earbuds deals, or discounts for any other type of audio device, you should check out what’s available in Best Buy’s JBL sale. You can get something for as low as $30, but there are bargains for some of JBL’s premium products as well. Take a look at our recommendations below or go through everything that’s on sale — either way, you need to hurry because there’s no telling how long stocks will last.

What to buy in Best Buy’s JBL sale

The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker.
The JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. JBL / JBL

If you’re on a tight budget, there’s still a lot that you can afford in Best Buy’s JBL sale. The JBL Quantum 100 gaming headset is down to from $40 for $10 in savings, the JBL Go 3 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker has its price from $50 for savings of $10, and the JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is instead of $70 after a $30 discount. For those who want a cheap pair of wireless earbuds, the JBL Vibe Beam with ear stems will be yours for after a $5 discount on their sticker price of $50, while the JBL Vibe Buds with a pure earbuds design are also following a $5 discount on their original price of $50.

Three entries in our list of the best Bluetooth speakers are available in Best Buy’s JBL sale, namely the rugged JBL Flip 6 for instead of $130 for savings of $20, the powerbank-equipped JBL Charge 5 for after a $50 discount on its original price of $180, and the vintage-looking JBL Authentics 300 for a , down by $70 from $450.

For those looking for soundbars, you can go as basic as the JBL 2.1-channel soundbar that’s instead of $350 for savings of $140, or as advanced as the JBL 7.1.4-channel soundbar that will be after a $200 discount on its sticker price of $1,200.

Best Buy’s JBL sale is loaded with discounts on all types of audio devices, so if you need something, it’s highly recommended that you at least take a look for bargains that you can shop. You’ll be able to pocket a lot of savings with several purchases, but you’ll have to act fast because the offers may expire at any moment. Whether something caught your eye from the deals we highlighted above, or you found what to buy from looking through the entire sale, proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
