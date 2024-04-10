 Skip to main content
Save $50 on the Jabra Elite 10 true wireless earbuds at Best Buy

Jennifer Allen
Jabra Elite 10 in case with lid open.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

If you need new earphones, Best Buy has the headphone deals for keeping your wallet happy as well as your love of great music. Today, you can buy the Jabra Elite 10 for $50 off so they’re down to just $200. A significant saving of 20%, they’re perfect for anyone who wants good quality earbuds for less. We can’t confirm how long the earbuds are on sale for so take a quick look at everything you need to know about them then hit the buy button before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 10

The Jabra Elite 10 offer a lot for the price and we were impressed when we reviewed them in August 2023. They may not have popped up on our look at the best wireless earbuds but they gained a great four star rating.

Much of that is thanks to the Jabra Elite 10 packing in a lot of features. For instance, there’s surround sound powered by Dolby Atmos and also utilizing head tracking technology. It means you get a 3D audio environment so that it feels like as you move, the sound moves with you too. Such spatial audio sounds fantastic with the 10mm drivers delivering the best sound quality we’ve heard from Jabra earbuds. There’s full bass alongside clear and detailed mids and highs, as well as a wide soundstage.

Further adding to the experience is great noise cancellation reducing distracting sounds in many different situations. It adapts to both your ear and your surroundings with wind-neutralizing HearThrough technology which amplifies outside noise to improve awareness for safer walking while outdoors. A semi-open design means your ears won’t feel pressure either while using it.

Other useful options keep coming. There’s Bluetooth Multipoint support so you can connect two devices at once, while fast pairing functionality gets you up to speed. The Jabra Elite 10 are also water and dust-resistant with an IP57 rating so they can handle most of what you’ll come across each day. For battery life, you can count on up to 36 hours including the case and when ANC is switched off, while there’s still an impressive 27 hours with ANC enabled.

The Jabra Elite 10 will delight many people looking for new earbuds and that delight is even greater while they’re on sale. Right now, you can buy the Jabra Elite 10 from Best Buy for $200 thereby saving $50 off the usual price of $250. Sure to be popular, check them out now before you miss out.

