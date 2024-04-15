 Skip to main content
This 40-inch smart TV is a no-brainer while it’s discounted to $148

You don’t need to shell out a lot of cash if you want a smart TV in your living room or bedroom because of offers like Walmart’s $102 discount for the 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV. From an already affordable price of $250, it’s down to a very budget-friendly $148. However, with more than 500 units sold over the past 24 hours, we’re not sure how long stocks will hold. If you want to get this TV for this cheap, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV

If you want to sign up to streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, you’ll need a smart TV to be able to watch the shows and movies they offer with your family. The 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV is a low-cost option that’s made by one of the best TV brands, so you know that it won’t be a waste of your money. It runs on Vizio’s SmartCast platform, which not only provides access to these services, but also offers hundreds of free channels across all genres through WatchFree+.

For those who are building a smart home network, the 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV will seamlessly integrate with Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. The TV also works with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Google’s Chromecast, so you’ll be able to project videos, photos, and music from your smartphone to its 40-inch display. Gamers, meanwhile, can tap the TV’s V-Gaming Engine for features such as variable refresh rate and low input lag.

A smart TV is a necessity these days because of all the exclusive content that’s locked behind streaming services, but if you don’t want to spend a lot in buying one, you better take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV. It’s down to just $148 from $250 following a $102 discount, which probably won’t last long because the TV is proving to be a pretty popular pick among shoppers who are on the hunt for TV deals. Complete the transaction immediately to secure your own 40-inch Vizio D-Series Full HD TV.

