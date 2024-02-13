 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deals: Save $50 on the headphones

Aaron Mamiit
By
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

For those who are looking at headphone deals for discounts on premium noise-canceling headphones, you wouldn’t want to miss Bose QuietComfort Ultra deals. If there’s potential savings when purchasing these wireless headphones — like the offer that we’ve found — you should take advantage of the opportunity as fast as you can. That’s because there’s a lot of demand for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, so we’re not sure how long price cuts involving them will last.

Today’s best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal

  • Bose QuietComfort Ultra —

Should you buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones?

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones lead our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, which isn’t really a surprise as Bose spearheaded the development of active noise cancellation technology. With ANC activated through Quiet Mode, all external sound will be blocked, so you can focus on the video that you’re watching, the book that you’re reading, the game that you’re playing, or the music that you’re listening to. The wireless headphones also offer an Aware Mode though, which will let you hear what’s going on in your surroundings without having to take them off, for instances such as placing an order or crossing a street. They also come with noise-rejecting microphones, so you’ll always sound loud and clear whenever you’re in a phone call.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra aren’t just about ANC. As you can deduce from its name, these wireless headphones are extremely comfortable to wear, with a solid and balanced feeling while they’re on your head, plus a clamping force that’s just strong enough to keep them in place. The headband distributes pressure well, while the cushions wrap your ears in a soft embrace. The comfortable fit will let you maximize the battery life of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. If you ever forget to charge them overnight, just 15 minutes of charging will replenish up to 2.5 hours of usage, so the wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

Related

Bose integrates its own version of spatial audio into the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Named Bose Immersive Audio, it preserves detail and frequencies very well, and because it uses sensor-based head tracking, you’ll get the sense that the music you’re listening to will be coming from stereo speakers that are mounted in front of you. The technology can be activated through the Bose Music app, which is also where you’ll access settings such as adjustable EQ, customizable shortcuts, and device management. If you also own a Bose smart soundbar, you can synchronize sound with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra by pressing and holding the Bluetooth button on both devices.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Perfect for the Super Bowl: Save $3,000 on this 98-inch TCL TV today
TCL 98-inch S Class S5 4K TV.

NFL fans, it's about time that you take advantage of TV deals because Super Bowl LVIII is fast approaching. Here's an offer that you should consider if you're willing to splurge on a gigantic display -- the 98-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV for $2,000, following an eye-catching $3,000 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $5,000. It's still not cheap, but that's an amazing price for such a huge screen, which will be perfect for watching the big game.

If you're planning to throw a Super Bowl LVIII watch party, this is the TV that you want to buy. Everyone will enjoy an amazing big screen experience in the comfort of your own home, whether you're looking forward to finding out who wins between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, or you're just there to watch the halftime show and the commercials. In any case, the 98-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV needs to be delivered before Feb. 11, so there's no time to waste -- complete the purchase immediately.

Read more
Best headphones for 2024: Sony, Bose, Apple, and more
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.

The best headphones for you can be highly personal. Things like fit, style, portability, and even color are important factors because if you're going to spend your hard-earned money, they'd better suit your lifestyle. But what can make shopping for new cans is that headphones offer a wide variety of useful and advanced features, such as active noise canceling (ANC), transparency mode, varying levels of music quality playback, and companion apps that unlock a near-infinite level of customization. Oh, and, of course, they need to fit your budget.

A great pair of headphones — and by headphones, we typically mean the over-ear variety — should do what you need them to do for however you plan to use them. If you're looking for earbuds, we have a roundup of the best of those, too

Read more
These Shokz bone conduction headphones are 22% off today
A runner wearing the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones.

If you don't like how your ears are covered or plugged if you go with headphone deals or true wireless earbuds deals, bone conduction headphones are what you're looking for. Here's our recommendation -- the Shokz OpenRun Pro, which are on sale from Amazon at 22% off their sticker price of $180 so you'll only have to pay $140 for them. We're not sure when this chance to get $40 in savings ends, so if you want to try them out with a discount, you're going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenRun Pro bone conduction headphones
First and foremost, you have to understand how do bone conduction headphones work. Unlike traditional headphones and earbuds that send sound waves to your inner ear through your eardrums, the Shokz OpenRun Pro sends vibrations through your cheekbones to deliver sound directly to your inner ear. They will allow you to enjoy your music and listen to videos while still being able to hear the sounds from around you, which is important for commuters and gym-goers.

Read more