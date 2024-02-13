For those who are looking at headphone deals for discounts on premium noise-canceling headphones, you wouldn’t want to miss Bose QuietComfort Ultra deals. If there’s potential savings when purchasing these wireless headphones — like the offer that we’ve found — you should take advantage of the opportunity as fast as you can. That’s because there’s a lot of demand for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, so we’re not sure how long price cuts involving them will last.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones lead our list of the best noise-canceling headphones, which isn’t really a surprise as Bose spearheaded the development of active noise cancellation technology. With ANC activated through Quiet Mode, all external sound will be blocked, so you can focus on the video that you’re watching, the book that you’re reading, the game that you’re playing, or the music that you’re listening to. The wireless headphones also offer an Aware Mode though, which will let you hear what’s going on in your surroundings without having to take them off, for instances such as placing an order or crossing a street. They also come with noise-rejecting microphones, so you’ll always sound loud and clear whenever you’re in a phone call.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra aren’t just about ANC. As you can deduce from its name, these wireless headphones are extremely comfortable to wear, with a solid and balanced feeling while they’re on your head, plus a clamping force that’s just strong enough to keep them in place. The headband distributes pressure well, while the cushions wrap your ears in a soft embrace. The comfortable fit will let you maximize the battery life of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. If you ever forget to charge them overnight, just 15 minutes of charging will replenish up to 2.5 hours of usage, so the wireless headphones will rarely be out of commission.

Bose integrates its own version of spatial audio into the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. Named Bose Immersive Audio, it preserves detail and frequencies very well, and because it uses sensor-based head tracking, you’ll get the sense that the music you’re listening to will be coming from stereo speakers that are mounted in front of you. The technology can be activated through the Bose Music app, which is also where you’ll access settings such as adjustable EQ, customizable shortcuts, and device management. If you also own a Bose smart soundbar, you can synchronize sound with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra by pressing and holding the Bluetooth button on both devices.

