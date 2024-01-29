 Skip to main content
Apple’s latest AirPods Pro earbuds are at their cheapest price yet

The latest version of the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro, updated with USB-C and MagSafe charging, is currently available from Amazon for their lowest-ever price of $189. The $60 discount on the wireless earbuds’ original price of $249 may not last long because of the popularity of AirPods deals though, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you keep delaying, there’s a high chance that you miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C is highlighted in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds as our top recommendation for Apple fans. They offer excellent active noise cancellation that will block all external sound, deeply immersive audio as enabled by Apple’s H2 chip, and an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance for extra durability. The wireless earbuds comes with four pairs of silicone tips so you can choose the most comfortable fit, and they’re capable of delivering personalized spatial audio. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 can last up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC enabled, and up to a total of 30 hours if you include the juice from their charging case.

The upgrade from the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro is more than just replacing the Lightning port in the charging case with a USB-C port and the addition of MagSafe technology. In addition to a redesigned acoustic architecture, the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 can do uncompressed lossless audio wirelessly with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

For those who are searching for true wireless earbuds deals, you can’t go wrong if you go for the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C and MagSafe charging. They’re currently on sale from Amazon with a $60 discount on their sticker price of $249, which pulls them down to their cheapest-ever price of $189. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before the offer expires though, so if you don’t want this opportunity to slip through your fingers, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on buying the second-generation Apple AirPods Pro.

