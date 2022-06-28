 Skip to main content
Sony’s new InZone gaming headsets raise the bar for PS5 audio

Arif Bacchus
By

Along with new gaming monitors, Sony has launched new InZone gaming headsets, designed to help take you to victory in your PC and PlayStation games. The range includes the flagship H9, the mid-range H7, and the budget-friendly H3. The headsets are priced at $300, $230, and $100, respectively.

At the core of these new headsets for PC and PlayStation 5 are three different things: sound, comfort, and noise cancellation. The H9, as the flagship headset, offers these at the highest level. They feature digital noise cancellation, a soft-fit leather material, and wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

The Sony InZone Gaming headsets
Arif Bacchus/ Digital Trends

Sony says the head cushions on the H9 are wide, soft, and thick, and the earpads are designed for stability and sound insulation, with low side pressure so you can game for hours. You can expect the same soft fit and noise cancellation from the H9 as seen and found on the popular Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

Battery life is rated at 32 hours on this flagship headset, and there’s even support for spatial audio. That can help for precise detection in games like CS: GO where tracking enemies is important. Ear mapping for the feature is done through a mobile app to create a personalized spatial sound field.

Like most newer headsets, the H9 one even sport support for simultaneous connection with gaming and chat or voice calls through Bluetooth and wireless. This is only on the H9 and H7, however.

And, if used on PlayStation 5, users will get a connection status indicator on the screen, showing volume levels, battery levels, mic status, as well as game and chat balance. Tempest 3D Audiotech is supported, too, especially for the PlayStation 5. And that built-in microphone? It’s fully adjustable, so the headset can better capture your voice.

The Sony InZone Gaming headsets sitting on a table
Arif Bacchus/ Digital Trends

The H7, they don’t feature the soft-fit leather of the H9 headset. Rather it’s more about the longer battery life of up to 40 hours. There’s also no digital noise cancellation, either. The H3, meanwhile, have the addition of a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and also a wired USB adapter, so battery is not of worry.

With all three headsets, users can download an app on Windows to control sound profiles and other settings.

