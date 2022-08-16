Dell today dropped two new gaming monitorsfeaturing a unique rectractable headset stand built into the side of the panel. The Alienware 25 (AW2523HF) and Alienware 27 (AW2723DF) are the newest monitors on the block from Dell’s Alienware gaming division, and we’ll be the first to admit they look really nice.

The retractable headset holder is a neat idea that should help keep your desk clutter-free, especially if you don’t already own a stand for your gaming headset. Of course, Alienware’s promotional pictures the setup using its own Alienware Tri-Mode wireless gaming headset to complete the aesthetic.

Both monitors are Alienware’s first with VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, an industry standard for variable rate display monitors. The certification just happens to be required to work with Intel’s new Intel Arc discrete gaming graphics cards. Both of these displays have incredibly thin bezels, and a futuristic stand in true Alienware fashion.

Both monitors also include AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility in order to get the most out of your graphics card. Both of them also include an always-on “comfort view” blue light reducer, which Dell claims can reduce eye exhaustion without sacrificing colors.

There are some subtle differences between the two monitors. The Alienware 25 AW2523HF is a 25-inch 1920 x 1080p display with a whopping 360Hz variable refresh rate. The panel supports HDR playback, which is useful when coupled with Windows 11’s AutoHDR feature. It reaches 99% sRGB color gamut, so your games are going to look stunning.

The entire display is held up by a wobble-free hexagonal base. There is no audio output on this display.

Then there’s the Alienware 27 AW2723DF monitor. This is a 2560 x 1440 27-inch display with 240Hz native variable refresh rate (overclocked up to 280 Hz), fast IPS 1ms gray-to-gray response time, and AlienFX lighting. The monitor uses an LED “edgelight” backlighting system.

The display is attached to a height-and-tilt adjustable plastic stand with Alienware’s iconic Lunar Light design. Anybody with an Alienware Aurora gaming PC will love this. It also includes the same retractable headphone hook as the 25-inch model.

These monitors both follow Dell’s new Infinity Edge design ethos, first made popular on the XPS line of laptops. The panels are practically bezel-less, which gives the monitors a futuristic look.

Both the Alienware 25 and Alienware 27 monitors will be available on August 17 in the U.S. and globally by October 6.Dell has yet to announce pricing for these displays.

