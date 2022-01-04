At CES 2022, Alienware announced two new gaming peripherals, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse and the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset. Both PC gaming accessories use the familiar but stark Alienware design elements to match its gaming laptops, desktops, and other products.

First off is the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse AW720M, an ambidextrous mouse with a simplified design compared to the previous iterations of Alienware mice. The jagged lines and bulky grip have been replaced by a much smoother and more modern aesthetic.

The “Tri-Mode” name stems from the mouse’s ability to connect over three methods: Wired, wireless over USB-C dongle to offer a polling rate of 1,000, and wireless via Bluetooth 5.1.

The 89-gram gaming mouse features eight programmable buttons, a scroll wheel, and a native 26,000 DPI sensor.

Alienware says it comes with battery life of up to 140 hours when connected to the included USB dongle and can last up to 420 hours when connected to standard Bluetooth. If your mouse does die on you, according to Alienware, just five minutes of charging will give you 20 hours of gaming with this mouse.

Charging the mouse is done via a patented magnetic strap that allows you to operate the mouse while charging with ease.

Like most mice, there is RGB, which is controlled by the AlienFX effects system. Alienware even says the lighting will change and react depending on what’s going on in-game. Unfortunately, it’s only the Alien head logo that lights up, which your palm will be covering while playing.

The Tri-Mode mouse will be available in two colors, Lunar Light (white) and Dark Side of the Moon (black).

While pricing at the time of writing this is unknown, the Lunar Light will be available on February 9 and Dark Side of the Moon will be available globally on April 19.

Next up is the Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset AW920H, which features Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), and an “AI-driven” noise-canceling microphone that filters out unwanted background noise to provide clear communication in-game.

The “Tri-Mode” here, again, refers to the same three connection options: Wired, wireless over Bluetooth, and wireless over USB dongle.

The battery on the new Alienware gaming headset claims to last up to 30 hours on a full charge and six hours after a 15-minute charge.

Like the mouse, this new headset uses a streamlined design, with a slimmed-down headband and a more premium finish. The earcups on the headset are of a leatherette and memory foam construction meant to keep you comfortable over long periods of time. According to Alienware, the headset features “intuitive volume control” and a detachable boom mic, which is a nice addition.

Just like the mouse, the headset can be used in three ways, wired via the 3.5mm cable, Bluetooth, and with the USB-C dongle. The headset will also come in the Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colorway. The headset is also set for release on February 9 in Lunar Light and on April 19 in Dark Side of the Moon with the pricing unknown at the time of writing.

These peripherals have been announced alongside updates to the Alienware X-series and M-series gaming laptops, including the all-new Alienware x14.

