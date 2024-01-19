The most exciting monitors we’re looking forward to in 2024

There are a ton of exciting monitors launching in 2024, and we already have a first taste of them. Following a string of announcements at the beginning of the year, we know about monitors coming from LG, Asus, Acer, MSI, and more, all of which are slated to launch soon.

We’re still waiting on pricing and release details for most of these displays, but they’re going to release at some point in 2024. Here are the monitors we’re most looking forward to this year.

Asus ROG Swift OLED PS27AQDP

We’re seeing a slate of new OLED gaming monitors this year, but the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDP truly stands out. It’s the first OLED display we’ve seen that can hit 480Hz. Even more impressive, the monitor manages to do that at 1440p, doubling the refresh rate of OLED monitors we saw last year like the LG UltraGear OLED 27.

On top of the searing refresh rate, Asus claims the monitor can hit 1,300 nits of peak brightness. That’s the highest brightness claim we’ve seen from an OLED monitor — by far — and it would be a great step toward changing the narrative around the brightness of OLED displays.

It seems Asus has some sort of exclusivity on the display as well. The monitor uses an LG Display OLED panel — that’s WOLED — and we haven’t seen another brand leveraging the same panel yet. This one is still a few months out, according to Asus, and it will likely cost a pretty penny. But as far as monitors to get excited about in 2024, this one tops the list.

LG UltraGear 32GS95UE

The ROG Swift OLED PS27AQDP may be the first 480Hz OLED we’re seeing with a 1440p resolution, but the LG UltraGear 32GS95UE can hit that refresh rate, too. This is a 32-inch OLED monitor that tops out at a 4K resolution. It packs LG’s interesting dual refresh rate feature, however, allowing you to change the resolution and refresh rate of the display with a single button.

If you need the resolution, you can run the monitor in its native mode. There, you get the full 4K resolution at a speedy 240Hz refresh rate. It’s the OLED monitor gamers have been begging for, with great HDR, low response times, and a full 4K resolution. That’s enough to get excited about, but LG goes further. When you want to sit down and sweat in some Overwatch 2 or Rainbow Six Siege, you can toggle the monitor to 1080p, which boosts the refresh rate to a staggering 480Hz.

It’s like having two monitors in one, finally eliminating the trade-off most gamers need to make between resolution and refresh rate. LG has made some bold claims about the panel quality as well. We’re getting OLED, but LG says the monitor can hit 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and that’s seriously impressive.

HP Omen Transcend 32

HP isn’t known for high-end gaming monitors, but the Omen Transcend 32 is an impressive first step in that direction. It’s a 32-inch QD-OLED monitor that packs a 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It’s very similar to Samsung’s 2024 Odyssey OLED G8 — it even has the same panel — but the HP stands out with one unique feature: USB-C power delivery.

The Omen Transcend 32 supports up to 140 watts over the USB-C connection. That’s huge, and it’s a feature we don’t see often enough in gaming monitors. With it, you can run a gaming laptop to the display with a single cable, providing power to the laptop and data to the display without a cable mess. It’s not enough power to run high-end games, but it’s enough for browsing and lighter titles.

Power delivery over USB-C is the standout feature here, but it’s important to remember that this is still a 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor. We’ve already seen how impressive this panel is in our Alienware 32 QD-OLED review, and I suspect the Omen Transcend 32 will deliver similarly impressive quality.

MSI MEG 321URX

The MSI MEG 321URX is similar to the other monitors we’ve already talked about. It’s a 32-inch, 4K, QD-OLED monitor with a refresh rate of 240Hz. It’s the Samsung QD-OLED panel, just inside an MSI wrapper. That’s not what makes this an exciting monitor, though. MSI packed in an AI processor that can help give you an edge — you might replace that with “cheat” — in games like League of Legends.

It’s a two-part system. First, there’s a light bar that runs under the front lip of the display. Currently, this uses AI to detect your health in League of Legends, so you’ll see the light slowly drain as your health runs out. Nifty! The more game-breaking application of AI comes with enemy markers, though. The AI processor will track and alert the player of enemy positions off-screen, helping you either track down an enemy or escape to safety.

Although you’re technically not running a cheat, it’s pretty darn close to one. We’ll have to wait and see if it becomes a problem in League of Legends, but MSI is already pushing ahead. The company tells me it plans to train the AI on other competitive titles and to the AI processor to display helpful information on-screen. We won’t have to wait long to see this display in action, either. MSI says it launches in February for $1,200.

Asus ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH

We’ve seen OLED monitors, but have you ever seen a foldable OLED monitor? That’s what Asus is cooking up with the ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH. It’s a 17-inch OLED display, but you can fold it in half into a 12.5-inch package. And, coming in at just 2.5 pounds, it’s easy to slot into a backpack and take on the go with you.

There are plenty of portable monitors, but none with the quality of OLED backing them up. This display comes with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, according to Asus, and it’s certified with DisplayHDR True Black 500. Asus also offers auto rotation through the DisplayWidget Center app, so you can use the monitor as one large portable display, or two smaller displays for multitasking.

As for actually setting up the monitor, Asus includes a hefty kickstand that’s built into the display, which lets you set it up either vertically or horizontally. The display also comes with a tripod mount built in, letting you either set it up on a tripod or on Asus’ own ZenScreen Stand.

Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27

Attempts at glasses-free 3D monitors have fallen flat over the last several years, but Acer has something seriously special on its hands with the Predator SpatialLabs View 27. It’s the result of the SpatialLabs feature Acer has been working on over the past year for some gaming laptops, and the tech is finally at a point where it’s usable.

Unlike most glasses-free 3D monitors, this one has a wide sweet spot. You don’t have to hunt for the 3D. That’s likely due to how large the screen is, and the fact that Acer implements head and eye tracking to perform the 3D calculation. In addition, Acer is working with game developers to add support for the 3D tech. Currently, 113 games are supported, and the number is growing.

We’re looking forward to this display because it’s an impressive demonstration of tech that’s been around for years, but it’s definitely not the screen for everyone. Acer says it’s launching in the first half of this year, but at $2,000, making it’s a tough sell for such niche tech.

