There’s a massive wave of monitors heading to CES 2024, and the newest one from HP is going to gain a lot of attention.

The Omen Transcend 32 is the company’s latest 4K gaming monitor, and features a 31.5-inch 4K QD-OLED panel, presumably the same next-gen variant that was recently teased by Samsung. This is HP’s first QD-OLED monitor, and it has a striking new design to boot.

The design of the monitor looks neat and featuring a stormtrooper-inspired white and black finish, along with some RGB lighting at the back. HP claims that its new monitor is the world’s first gaming monitor with independent switchable USB ports, as well as smart a KVM switch that lets you easily jump between devices or even drag and drop files between them.

The QD-OLED panel offers a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution with up to a 240Hz refresh rate, and a superfast response time of 0.3ms. It also offers a class-leading pixel density of 140 pixels per inch, which is comparable to a 65-inch 8K TV. HP says that the monitor is capable of up to 1000 nits brightness in HDR and up to 240 nits in SDR. It also has support for Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

With plenty of ports at its disposal, one can essentially hook up to four devices to this monitor. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 2.1 which should offer enough bandwidth to support the high resolution and refresh rate capabilities.

There are also several USB ports including a Type-C with 140-watt power delivery. allowing you to connect and charge your powerful laptop at the same time. Additionally, there are three USB Type-A ports and two Type-C ports, which sound like plenty to attach peripherals and other devices.

For audio, there’s a 3.5mm jack, as well as built-in quad speakers of 3W each tuned by HyperX, which is now an official part of HP. To ensure that the monitor lasts longer, HP is using a special integrated cooling solution that aims to reduce screen burn-in, an issue that is sometimes seen on OLED displays. HP is also offering a three-year warranty, which sounds pretty reasonable.

We don’t have official pricing, but the company says that the Omen Transcend 32 will launch later this year and pricing will be revealed closer to the launch.

