Asus’ 480Hz OLED gaming monitor is cheaper than expected

Asus is finally sharing more details about its upcoming ROG Swift PG27AQDP, which looks to earn a slot among the best gaming monitors. We first saw this monitor at the beginning of the year, where it stood out as the first OLED monitor ever to reach at 480Hz refresh rate at 1440p. Since originally showing it off, Asus has been quiet about the display — until now.

The PG27AQDP officially launched at Gamescom, and it’s arriving at a shockingly low price of $1,000. That’s not cheap for a gaming monitor, or even an OLED monitor, but it’s much lower than the competition. The Acer Predator X27U F3, which matches Asus’ display in terms of specs and is due out any week now, could cost as much as $1,600, Acer says. It’s possible Acer will make a last-minute pricing adjustment in the face of the PG27AQDP.

Recommended Videos

Regardless, it’s shocking to see Asus leading on price. We’ve seen monitors like the MSI MPG 321URX that undercut the competition, but Asus normally focuses on a premium class of gaming monitors. The PG27AQDP isn’t cut down to hit a more affordable price in any way — it’s the same premium ROG design we’ve seen on monitors like the ROG PG32UCDM.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Asus is using a WOLED panel from LG Display, and it claims the monitor can hit 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Asus has already achieved the brightest OLED we’ve ever tested with the ROG Swift PG34WCDM, so 1,300 nits isn’t out of the question. Given that this is an OLED panel, the display also has theoretically infinite contrast and a response time of 0.03ms.

The PG27AQDP also debuts Asus’ new OLED Care+, which is a suite of burn-in prevention features that is coming to all of Asus’ OLEDs. The features include pixel cleaning, a screen saver, pixel shifting, logo brightness adjustment, taskbar detection, border detection, and global dimming detection, and it’ll be available inside of Asus’ Display Widget Center. If you’re unfamiliar, Display Widget Center allows you to control your monitor’s on-screen display with your keyboard and mouse.

Asus hasn’t put a firm release date on the PG27AQDP yet, but the company tells me the monitor is launching soon. It should arrive in the next few months, possibly at the end of September or beginning of October.