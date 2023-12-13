The next generation of QD-OLED monitors is coming soon

With CES just around the corner, display manufacturers are fully committed to unveiling their next generation of panels. We have already heard announcements from TCL and Lenovo, and now Samsung has joined the fray with the announcement of its development of two advanced high-end QD-OLED gaming monitors.

Considering the Alienware 34 QD-OLED has been the best gaming monitor ever since it came out, the stakes for the next generation of QD-OLED are high.

The first offering measures 31.5 inches and has a UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) with a pixel density of 140 pixels per inch. This makes it the highest pixel density UHD resolution OLED monitor on the market and is comparable to a 65-inch 8K TV. Samsung says that it has achieved the high resolution by using a special ultra-precise inkjet printing technology for the quantum dot light-emitting layer by optimizing the inkjet nozzle and spray volume.

Additionally, Samsung is working on a 27-inch QHD QD-OLED with a 360Hz refresh rate. This one also stands out from the crowd as it will be the first OLED monitor with such a high refresh rate. Up until now, we’ve seen OLED monitors reach up to 240Hz. The high refresh rate has been achieved using Quantum Enhancer, a proprietary AI-driven algorithm.

Along with the 360Hz refresh rate, the panel will also be capable of offering a fast response time of up to 0.03ms, making it an excellent choice for professional first-person-shooter (FPS) gamers.

Both QD-OLED gaming monitors are undergoing mass production and are expected to be available in retail stores next year, probably sometime after they have been showcased at CES 2024. With the expansion of its product lineup, Samsung is aiming to triple its total display shipments in 2024 compared to the previous year.

Alienware teased two new QD-OLED monitors in October, so don’t be surprised if we see these Samsung panels showing up there and from other manufacturers.

