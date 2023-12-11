 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The 3 futuristic gaming monitors TCL just announced look insane

Kunal Khullar
By
Announcement banner of the TCL dome-shaped 31-inch monitor.
TCL

If curved monitors do not satisfy your need for immersion, then TCL might have something for you. The company has come up with the world’s first dome-shaped display, essentially creating a monitor that is curved at the edges horizontally as well as vertically.

Announced at DTC 2023 in Wuhan, China, the 31-inch display uses an OLED panel type with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL believes that this unique concave-style monitor offers a 3D-like experience while gaming. The company hasn’t shared full specifications, but it is one of the most unique products we have seen lately.

Recommended Videos

On paper, the concept is sound as it tries to mimic how one would create a simulation using multiple monitors that surround one. But at just 31 inches, I am not sure how it can compete with a high-end curved, ultrawide gaming monitor.

TCL's upcoming 65-inch 8K OLED panel.
TCL

TCL has also announced a new 65-inch 8K curved (1800R) OLED panel and the first 14-inch 2.8K IJP hybrid OLED panel for notebooks. Beyond OLED technology, the company showcased the first 27-inch 8K panel with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a “2D/3D switchable light field display,” allowing seamless switching between a standard (2D) display and an immersive glasses-free 3D experience.

Announcement banner of TCL's new 57-inch dual-4K mini-LED monitor.
TCL

The company also gave a preview of its forthcoming 57-inch curved (1000R) panel equipped with Mini-LED technology boasting over 11,000 dimming zones, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a swift 1-millisecond response time. It is said to offer a 32:9 aspect ratio and dual 4K resolution, which sounds similar to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 that made its debut earlier this year.

Related

Other additions to TCL’s upcoming display portfolio include an 85-inch WHVA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate covering 90% of the BT2020 color gamut, the world’s first 150-inch MLCD zero seam display, and a 2.1-inch authentic RGB LTPO-VR LCD boasting an impressive 1,727 pixels-per-inch density.

It’s important to mention that these improvements are only in the form of panels, and not an actual display. It’s uncertain whether other companies will choose to adopt them in their upcoming products.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
Computing Writer
A PC hardware enthusiast and casual gamer, Kunal has been in the tech industry for almost a decade contributing to names like…
Samsung’s first flat mini-LED gaming monitor doesn’t come cheap
Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.

After announcing 2023's Odyssey Neo G7 earlier this year, Samsung finally revealed the price for the display. The 43-inch mini-LED monitor runs $1,000, and listings are live now. Unfortunately, it has some stiff competition from the best gaming monitors.

It's a significant size increase over last year's version, jumping from 32 inches to 43 inches while maintaining a 16:9 aspect ratio. Samsung says the panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time, as well as DisplayHDR 600 certification from VESA and Samsung's own HDR10+ certification.

Read more
Samsung’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor might be dead on arrival
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 was announced at IFA on Wednesday in Berlin, Germany.

Samsung's first QD-OLED gaming monitor is available now. First announced in August 2022, the Odyssey OLED G8 is a 34-inch ultrawide gaming display sporting QD-OLED technology, but it has a problem -- we've already had this same monitor for nearly a year.

Here's a quick rundown on the specs. The Odyssey OLED G8 is a 34-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 175Hz refresh rate. It also comes with some nifty features like up to 65 watts of USB power delivery, and it's earned VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification.

Read more
Gaming monitors have been lying to us, and it’s time they stopped
A gaming monitor playing Forza Horizon 5.

Gaming monitors are lying to us, and they have been for many years. Informed buyers know the tricks that brands play to sell the best gaming monitors, and they've learned to navigate the deceptive marketing. But these ploys persist, and 2023 is the year when monitors need to get a little more transparent.

Some of the key areas where gaming monitors mislead buyers have been running rampant for years, while others are fairly new. As we start a new year and look onto next-gen displays, consider this buying advice for picking up your next gaming display, as well as a call to arms to demand manufacturers do better.
HDR

Read more