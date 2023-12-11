If curved monitors do not satisfy your need for immersion, then TCL might have something for you. The company has come up with the world’s first dome-shaped display, essentially creating a monitor that is curved at the edges horizontally as well as vertically.

Announced at DTC 2023 in Wuhan, China, the 31-inch display uses an OLED panel type with a 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. TCL believes that this unique concave-style monitor offers a 3D-like experience while gaming. The company hasn’t shared full specifications, but it is one of the most unique products we have seen lately.

On paper, the concept is sound as it tries to mimic how one would create a simulation using multiple monitors that surround one. But at just 31 inches, I am not sure how it can compete with a high-end curved, ultrawide gaming monitor.

TCL has also announced a new 65-inch 8K curved (1800R) OLED panel and the first 14-inch 2.8K IJP hybrid OLED panel for notebooks. Beyond OLED technology, the company showcased the first 27-inch 8K panel with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to come with a “2D/3D switchable light field display,” allowing seamless switching between a standard (2D) display and an immersive glasses-free 3D experience.

The company also gave a preview of its forthcoming 57-inch curved (1000R) panel equipped with Mini-LED technology boasting over 11,000 dimming zones, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a swift 1-millisecond response time. It is said to offer a 32:9 aspect ratio and dual 4K resolution, which sounds similar to the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 that made its debut earlier this year.

Other additions to TCL’s upcoming display portfolio include an 85-inch WHVA panel with a 144Hz refresh rate covering 90% of the BT2020 color gamut, the world’s first 150-inch MLCD zero seam display, and a 2.1-inch authentic RGB LTPO-VR LCD boasting an impressive 1,727 pixels-per-inch density.

It’s important to mention that these improvements are only in the form of panels, and not an actual display. It’s uncertain whether other companies will choose to adopt them in their upcoming products.

