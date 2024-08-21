Samsung’s new Odyssey 3D monitor was a hit at CES earlier this year, showcasing a comfortable and immersive 3D gaming experience — all without the need for special glasses. But details were scarce.

Now, it’s being shown off again along with the new game announcements Gamescom to drum up more interest — and revealing some of the juicy details behind the tech.

According to the company, the Odyssey 3D monitor features a light field display (LFD) technology that is said to create lifelike 3D images from 2D content by using a lenticular lens on the front panel. Samsung says this special type of lens is what allows two different images to be projected to each eye, creating the illusion of 3D visuals.

Additionally, there is eye tracking that monitors the movement of both eyes using a built-in stereo camera, and view mapping can continuously adjust the image to enhance depth perception.

Samsung showed off the technology by using a life simulation game called “inZOI,” serving as an exclusive first preview of the game.

The Odyssey 3D monitor isn’t solely focused on its 3D capabilities. It’s equipped with a high refresh rate of up to 165Hz and 1ms response time, which are essential for delivering smooth and responsive gameplay, particularly in genres that demand quick reflexes.

Offered in 27-inch and 37-inch sizes, the new Odyssey 3D display also offers a high resolution of up to 4K, ensuring that 3D content is sharp and detailed. It also features an ergonomic design with a height adjustment stand with tilt capabilities, FreeSync Premium, DisplayPort 1.4, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

While 3D gaming has struggled to gain mainstream traction, Samsung’s Odyssey 3D monitor could represent a turning point. It remains to be seen whether it will spark a revival of 3D gaming or if it will face the same challenges that have plagued 3D in the past.

By making 3D more comfortable and eliminating the need for glasses, this monitor may have the potential to rekindle interest in the technology among gamers. It’s worth noting that while the monitor’s 3D feature is its standout quality, it’s supported by a range of solid, if not groundbreaking, specs. The design is in line with Samsung’s usual sleek aesthetic, but the true test will be how well it performs in real-world gaming scenarios and how developers respond with content that leverages its capabilities.

The one detail missing from Samsung’s unveiling is any availability or pricing information. We’re still in the dark about that.

Notably, Samsung is not the only player when it comes to glasses-free 3D monitors. We got a glimpse of the Acer Predator SpatialLabs View 27 monitor at CES and Computex that can render 3D imagery using somewhat similar hardware technologies.

What sets that monitor apart from Samsung’s new monitors is a special program called the SpatialLabs TrueGame, which utilizes custom shaders and drivers to create unique 3D profiles. These profiles allow gamers to launch supported SpatialLabs TrueGame titles directly in 3D. The company has published an extensive list of games with 3D profiles on its website and promises to add more AAA and classic titles each month.