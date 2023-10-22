 Skip to main content
Alienware has two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, but you can’t see them yet

Jacob Roach
By
The ultrawide Alienware 34 QD-OLED against a backdrop.
Digital Trends

Alienware is playing coy with two new QD-OLED gaming monitors that are expected to launch soon. During a livestream for TwitchCon, the company provided a brief look at the two new displays, which will be available in January of next year.

We only know some basic details. One of the displays is a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED display. This is the easier one to speculate about, as we’ve seen a few other 4K QD-OLED monitors already announced. The Dough Spectrum Black is a 32-inch OLED monitor with a 4K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 240Hz. Asus announced an identical monitor as well. If Alienware is using the same panel, its 32-inch monitor should reach 240Hz.

The other monitor is something new. All we know right now is that it’s the first QD-OLED monitor with a 360Hz refresh rate. Given that we’re expecting 4K QD-OLED monitors in the first part of next year with a 240Hz refresh rate, there’s a good chance this is a 1440p display. That’s pure speculation at this point, though. We haven’t seen other QD-OLED monitors touting a 360Hz refresh rate, so we’ll just have to wait until Alienware has more to share.

Regardless, both monitors look like they’re worth getting excited about, especially since Alienware’s 34 QD-OLED still tops of the list of the best gaming monitors, and it’s among the best OLED monitors you can buy.

We’ve seen some competitors since, most notably the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. But no monitor has been able to match the high-end value with Alienware’s first QD-OLED display. Hopefully, that trend continues with Alienware’s two new QD-OLED displays, as it’s an area mostly dominated by expensive monitors like the Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM.

Alienware confirmed that the monitors will release in January of next year, so we’ll likely get a much closer look at them at CES 2024. We also expect to see similar QD-OLED monitors on display from brands like MSI and Asus. There’s a good chance other brands will have their versions of the 32-inch 4K monitor, at least, but Alienware might exclusively offer the 360Hz display. For now, all we can do is wait until Alienware has more to share.

