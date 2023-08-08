Dough has just unveiled an interesting monitor. The Spectrum Black is a 32-inch 4K OLED screen that also serves up 240Hz refresh rates. Those specs might make it one of the best gaming monitors in 2024, and it’s not that far off, as it’s slated for an April 2024 release. And, if the stars align, it looks like Dough’s display might be the first of its kind to come out.

The monitor has a simple design, but it’s the specs that make it stand out. On paper, it sounds like a solid gaming monitor, with 0.03ms gray-to-gray response times and the aforementioned high refresh rates. Locked in a 32-inch screen, it should provide sharp imagery and solid contrasts, as it’s VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400-certified.

Two versions of the Spectrum Black 4K will be available, one with a glossy glass screen and one matte. Both utilize the same Gorilla Glass covering, which Dough has shown off in action in a video. In addition, Dough teased that it will be implementing Black Frame Insertion (BFI) to support visual clarity and boost performance in fast-paced games.

Aside from the interesting set of specs, the Spectrum Black serves up all of the ports you might expect, including DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C with 100 watts of power delivery, regular USB-C, USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company has been working on this display alongside its 27-inch 1440p version, which is already out, and this new model will reuse some of the components from its predecessor, including the motherboard. That could contribute to meeting what seems to be a pretty tight launch window, although the screen has been in development for quite some time now.

Dough is using the same sales model for this monitor as it has used in the past, meaning that you’ll pay less the faster you place a pre-rder. The lowest it will go is $699 for the matte model and $799 for the glass model, and those prices will keep rising until reaching the final prices of $1,099 and $1,299, respectively. The preorders aren’t open just yet, so you might need to wait if this monitor piques your interest. You can sign up for Dough’s mailing list to make sure you don’t miss it.

While the Spectrum Black sounds like an impressive screen preordering is always a gamble. Its final performance will remain an enigma until some early reviewers get their hands on it. There’s also been a certain amount of controversy around Dough’s preorder model, with past orders reportedly remaining unfulfilled or being shipped late. The company seems to be on the right track now, but if you’re feeling unsure, it’s always best to just wait until the monitors are out, seeing as Dough will also be selling them through reputable retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

