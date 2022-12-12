The technology brand Dough (formerly known as Eve) is introducing the Spectrum ES07E2D on Monday as its very first OLED gaming monitor.

Following the lead of LG, this Spectrum gaming monitor will soon become one of the first 27-inch OLED gaming monitors available, having previously only been available in much larger sizes.

Of course, it comes with a 240Hz refresh rate, a QHD resolution (2560 x 1440), and 100-watt charging.

The Spectrum will continue to use a glossy screen, which will be unique among the commonly matte finish gaming monitors available. While matte helps block glare and reflections, the glossy display won’t get in the way of experiencing the full brightness and contrast that OLED provides. The panel does include what Dough calls a “low-haze anti-reflective glossy coating” to help deal with reflections.

Like all OLED panels, the Spectrum’s screen will have individually lit pixels, which allows the screen to produce deep blacks with no blooming and have an infinite contrast ratio for ideal color production and media consumption.

The display features a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1,000 nits peak brightness and 150 nits typical brightness, a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, a 0.03ms response time, and 178-degree horizontal and 178-degree viewing angles.

Additionally, the display supports HDR10, is certified VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, and has 1.07 billion displayable colors, and 10-bit color depth. For gaming support, the display is certified by Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Dough also uses a glossy polarizer to enhance the visual quality of the display. In comparison to a matte display, the OLED panels help to reduce light reflections.

Input for the Spectrum ES07E2D includes two HDMI 2.1a video ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 video port, one USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 input port, two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 output ports, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 ports, and one 3.5mm audio output port.

The monitor also has a built-in USB hub, KVM, switch, 100-watt USB-C charger, and a dedicated audio amp, which all help minimize cord clutter. The monitor is also compatible with the 100×100 millimeter VESA mounting interface standard, which Dough said is the preferable viewing style for the peripheral.

The Spectrum ES07E2D monitor will be available to early supporters in North America for $649. The compatible stand is available for $99. Customers must subscribe to get invitations for pre-order pricing. The monitor will begin shipping in July of 2023.

Dough says it sells the stand separately because many of its customers are interested in VESA mounting the panel.

The monitor includes a three-year limited warranty and a two-year burn-in warranty, in addition to a “zero-bright dot” pixel policy, covering all issues that might occur with the high-resolution panel.

Interest in OLED gaming monitors has never been higher, especially with the launch of the Alienware 34 QD-OLED earlier this year and the announcement of an OLED version of Samsung’s popular Odyssey gaming monitors.

