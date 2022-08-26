LG’s new OLED gaming monitor packs a 240Hz refresh rate

LG could have two of the best new monitors on its hands. Its UltraGear OLED gaming monitor and UltraFine Display Ergo AI are coming soon, and the brand will showcase at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany in early September.

Both curved displays introduce new technologies to LG’s consumer lines and provide unique experiences for users. The UltraGear OLED gaming monitor, model 45GR95QE, is the brand’s first OLED display featuring a 240Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the LG UltraFine Display Ergo AI, model 32UQ890, is able to adjust its position throughout the day with AI tracking to provide users with maximum ergonomic comfort.

LG touts the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor as ideal for immersive gaming. In addition to a 240Hz refresh rate, it is also the first 45-inch display to have an 800R curvature. Some spec highlights include a WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution for the OLED monitor, a 21:9 aspect ratio, 0.1 milliseconds gray-to-gray response time, 98.5% DCI-P3 color coverage, HDR10, and a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

The UltraGear OLED gaming monitor also features a borderless design and an anti-glare and low reflection coating to maintain viewing quality. For ports, the monitor includes HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4. It also supports picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture for productivity.

The UltraFine Display Ergo AI is aimed as a home or office peripheral with a built-in AI camera that can analyze a user’s posture by tracking their eyes and adjusting the tilt and height of the display accordingly. The tilt has a range of 40 degrees, while the height can be adjusted by 160 millimeters. The consistent display movement helps users not remain in one position for long periods of time and to prevent bad posture habits. Users can set the monitor to one of three modes for their ergonomic preference: AI Motion, Continuous Motion, or Periodic Motion.

Specifications for the monitor include a 31.5-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, an IPS panel, 95% coverage of DCI-P3, and HDR.

The UltraFine Display Ergo AI is essentially a higher-tech version of the LG DualUp monitor, which was released in June. That monitor feature’s LG’s second-generation Ergo stand, with manual pivot, height, tilt, and swivel movements, which allows the display to maximize ergonomic comfort for users.

Price and availability details for the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor and the UltraFine Display Ergo AI will likely be announced during or after IFA, which takes place from September 2 to 6.

By the time the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor launches, its closest competitor will likely be the 32-inch 240Hz Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, which has been available on the market since June, selling for $1,500.

