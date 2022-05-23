Samsung’s superfast 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G8, is available to reserve as of Monday. The peripheral will sell for $1,500 starting June 6. However, those who reserve the monitor beforehand by signing up for Samsung’s mailing list, will receive a $50 coupon toward their purchase.
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 model G85NB monitor was originally announced at CES 2022 as the world’s first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, features that are expected to appeal especially to gamers. Visually, this should reduce tearing and offer more seamless playback when gaming.
The 32-inch Quantum Mini-LED monitor also features a 1 millisecond response time, as well as a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in HDR mode and a million-to-one static contrast ratio. It also includes 1,196 local dimming zones and 12-bit black levels.
We’ll have to see how this one compares to the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, which was the best HDR gaming monitor we’ve tested so far thanks to its use of the spectacular QD-OLED technology.
The display is also curved in design and resembles the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9, except with significantly thinner side bezels. The Odyssey Neo G8 is available in a white color option and includes a host of ports hidden conveniently in a rear hatch.
While Samsung has not shared details about the ports on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, the brand noted that the monitor shares a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, which could hint at a similar port system. However, with a new model, there are design updates to be expected, which could include the removal or addition of new ports.
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 also supports Adaptive-Sync, which works with either Nvidia GeForce graphics cards or AMD Radeon graphics cards.
