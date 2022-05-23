Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s superfast 240Hz 4K gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G8, is available to reserve as of Monday. The peripheral will sell for $1,500 starting June 6. However, those who reserve the monitor beforehand by signing up for Samsung’s mailing list, will receive a $50 coupon toward their purchase.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 model G85NB monitor was originally announced at CES 2022 as the world’s first 4K gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, features that are expected to appeal especially to gamers. Visually, this should reduce tearing and offer more seamless playback when gaming.

The 32-inch Quantum Mini-LED monitor also features a 1 millisecond response time, as well as a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in HDR mode and a million-to-one static contrast ratio. It also includes 1,196 local dimming zones and 12-bit black levels.

We’ll have to see how this one compares to the Alienware 34 QD-OLED, which was the best HDR gaming monitor we’ve tested so far thanks to its use of the spectacular QD-OLED technology.

The display is also curved in design and resembles the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9, except with significantly thinner side bezels. The Odyssey Neo G8 is available in a white color option and includes a host of ports hidden conveniently in a rear hatch.

While Samsung has not shared details about the ports on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8, the brand noted that the monitor shares a similar design language as the Odyssey Neo G9, which could hint at a similar port system. However, with a new model, there are design updates to be expected, which could include the removal or addition of new ports.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 also supports Adaptive-Sync, which works with either Nvidia GeForce graphics cards or AMD Radeon graphics cards.

